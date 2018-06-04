VIDEOS

Video: Welsh Wild Men Prove Freeride Ain't Dead

Jun 4, 2018
by Jack Slade  
British Pie's Welsh Wildmen

by Sladey
Views: 955    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


The Dusty Huckers are a ballsy crew of undeniably skilled trail builders and freeriders. At the core of the group are two brothers, Michael and Gareth Beasley. The Dusty Huckers are as grassroots and raw as it gets, hailing from all walks of everyday normal life, the group ride and dig together most days.

Photo by Ben Winder
Mike pulling shapes over a kicker seemingly crafted for tricks, Gaz in tow taking off before his brother has even landed

The Dusty Huckers are notorious for their creative approaches to digging. Their compound features steep, twisty turns intertwined with jumps and drops, huge gaps and finely crafted takeoffs and landings. A lot of their craftsmanship goes underappreciated and the patience, physical strength and creativity involved in some of these features is unbelievable.

It's instantly clear how passionate they must be as soon as you step into those murky woods.

The take off for this jump is about 15cm wide that doesn t prevent shapes being pulled. Photo by Ben Winder
The 15cm wide take off didn't stop Mike sending it to space.


