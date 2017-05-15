Enduro World Series Round 3, Madeira - Race Day 2 Photo Epic









This was one for the history books. If there ever was a race where the outcome couldn't be predicted, it was this one. It was a weekend of extremes. We had weather that was wild, tracks that were long and taxing on the racers, and tracks that ate bikes for dinner. There were roots, loam, and slick as snot rocks. This race was a true war of attrition and being consistent was the key to winning. The stages of day two were rough and unforgiving. Jesse Melamed had a commanding lead coming into day two when he broke a wheel on stage seven. So many other riders flatted or broke something that cost them precious time. Madeira served up a race that was pushing everyone to the breaking point, both mentally and physically.



Greg Callaghan was the man who held it all together and took the lead when the race started to fall apart for others. Callaghan had played it safe in Tassie. He rode the final stages on the safe side and made a mistake that cost him the race, but he wasn't making that mistake here. With wins on two separate islands, Enrico dubbed him the "Island King." But it's looking like Greg's winning ways are just starting up. Cecile Ravenel wasn't taking less than a win after Tasmania, and she held no quarter out there this weekend. This race was certainly one we won't be forgetting anytime soon.





Casey Brown was this happy heading into day two. Casey Brown was this happy heading into day two.





Calm and collected to start the day, Jesse Melamed was in control of the race until unlucky stage number seven. Calm and collected to start the day, Jesse Melamed was in control of the race until unlucky stage number seven.





Mark Scott gets his engine primed for the day. Mark Scott gets his engine primed for the day.





Isabeau drops into some steep gnar on Stage 6. Isabeau drops into some steep gnar on Stage 6.





Korem Noga has been picking up pace and took third for the women. Korem Noga has been picking up pace and took third for the women.





8th this week for Anita Gehrig. 8th this week for Anita Gehrig.





Miranda Miller got her first stage win and fifth place. Miranda Miller got her first stage win and fifth place.





Ines Thoma on her way to fourth place. Ines Thoma on her way to fourth place.





The oldest taxi on Madeira? The oldest taxi on Madeira?









Adrien Dailly was close to the top spot at the start of the day but a crash on Stage 5 and a flat on Stage 7 took him out of the running. Adrien Dailly was close to the top spot at the start of the day but a crash on Stage 5 and a flat on Stage 7 took him out of the running.





Craig Evans loves front wheel. Craig Evans loves front wheel.





Mark Scott was looking to one of his best EWS finishes but a flat on Stage 7 pushed him down to 13th. Mark Scott was looking to one of his best EWS finishes but a flat on Stage 7 pushed him down to 13th.





Greg kept it steady and avoided the mechanical disasters on his closest competitors to grab the lead with two stages to go. Greg kept it steady and avoided the mechanical disasters on his closest competitors to grab the lead with two stages to go.





Jerome Clementz railing corners on stage five. Clementz took tenth today. Jerome Clementz railing corners on stage five. Clementz took tenth today.





Stage 7 was carnage with big crashes, broken frames, and punctures. When all was said and done three of the mornings top five riders were out of contention. Stage 7 was carnage with big crashes, broken frames, and punctures. When all was said and done three of the mornings top five riders were out of contention.





A late charge from Martin Maes put hi into the mix late in the game, and if it weren't for a big crash on the final stage he might just have ended up on top. A late charge from Martin Maes put hi into the mix late in the game, and if it weren't for a big crash on the final stage he might just have ended up on top.





Martin Maes takes a moment to relax before stage eight. Martin Maes takes a moment to relax before stage eight.





When you to the store for an Ice cream and a bike race shows up. When you to the store for an Ice cream and a bike race shows up.





Theo Galy attacked the final day to finish in 7th. Theo Galy attacked the final day to finish in 7th.





Robin Wallner stared the day in 5th and ended in 8th for his best finish of the season. Robin Wallner stared the day in 5th and ended in 8th for his best finish of the season.





Sam Hill charging through the rough stuff on stage seven. Sam Hill charging through the rough stuff on stage seven.





Jared Graves charging out of the last corner to take fourth place. Jared Graves charging out of the last corner to take fourth place.





Poncha for all. Poncha for all.





Thanks to these guys from Freeride Madeira for the incredible week. We can't wait to be back. Thanks to these guys from Freeride Madeira for the incredible week. We can't wait to be back.













Greg takes the overall series lead before heading into his home race in Ireland just two weeks from now. Considering he has won that event the last two years, his competition should definitely be worried. Greg takes the overall series lead before heading into his home race in Ireland just two weeks from now. Considering he has won that event the last two years, his competition should definitely be worried.





Friends make sure friends drink their share when on top of the podium. Friends make sure friends drink their share when on top of the podium.





Randy sends it one last time. Randy sends it one last time.





