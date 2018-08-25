RACING

Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Saving a near disqualification, or redefining the tactic? You decide.



46 Comments

  • + 16
 It was totally intentional, when you’re going that fast trying not to overshoot things is worth being inventive, he sure was - epic skills!
  • + 7
 Especially with a hand injury, wouldn't want to be flat landing that.
  • + 4
 insane move.
  • + 2
 ooooooh no shit
  • + 14
 he may have the personality of a block of wood, but the boy is a savage on the bike. That move was sick
  • + 23
 I know Gwin as much as I know you, but he still may be cooler than you.
  • + 41
 Whatever his personality is, you can bet he wouldn't feel the need to insult anyone else's via internet forum.
  • - 8
flag pargolf8 (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I bet you’re Bruni’s biggest cheerleader, huh?
  • - 8
flag jclnv (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @pargolf8: Well Bruno is a far more likeable personality.
  • - 7
flag src248 (36 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Butthurt Gwin fanbois are just adorable
  • + 10
 So this must mean all those XC racers have been scrubbin masters for years now! Congrats Aaron that was saucy! I think I watched that clip 10 times so far
  • + 9
 Genius
  • + 4
 gen·ius
ˈjēnyəs
noun
1.
exceptional intellectual or creative power or other natural ability.

Yup. Seems to often apply.
  • + 7
 I tried doing that with the curbs; ate shit.
  • + 1
 Amazing but here’s the thing.... had he stayed tucked could he have cleared the lip of the downside and pumped through??

Very impressive, but more showboating that purposeful?? ????
  • + 2
 He was hauling ass coming I to that so not likely but anyway why complain that looks f@cking steezy as
  • + 1
 When he knows, he don't have great run just make sure you are down with style. too bad for him and the rest elite riders cant make great run at la bresse. Congrats for Maes, he did magic! Smile
  • + 3
 Why the click-bait caption? He clearly eyes it up and smoothly hits his line.
  • + 1
 The setup almost looked accidental on the stream but the execution was clearly intentional
  • + 2
 Racing all comes down to tactics he was in the tape and going faster than a stabbed rat good enough for me and any other race find your line or find a faster one while racing
  • + 3
 No words....that’s something I will watch a thousand times. Skill-Ville!
  • + 2
 What he did was nothing on what Maes did to put two seconds into everyone on a 30 second bit of track.
  • + 2
 Let’s just get some pegs on his bike so he can grind the side of stuff like Scotty Cranmer
  • + 1
 You do know there are clips on YouTube of him riding Bmx park.
  • + 1
 I think I watched it 15 times before I realized you can slow it down with the controls at the bottom of the frame. Watched it 15 more times on slo-mo.
  • + 3
 Wow, may not have had a great run but that won the day for me.
  • + 3
 Highlight of this race and definitly tactic
  • + 3
 GodDAMN, that made me tingly.
  • + 2
 I hope they won't put up the pols higher in future... would love to see more of that!!
  • + 2
 Each season he has a way of doing things that make it to the top of the highlights.
  • + 3
 That was as dope as Connor's scrub at leogang a few years ago.
  • + 2
 Now thats a French line if I've ever seen one
  • + 2
 Brandon Semenuk eat your heart out
  • + 2
 Pretty awesome!!! Doesn’t look like any rules were broken to me!
  • + 3
 Mesmerising
  • + 1
 That was fucking exceptional!!
  • + 1
 I could watch this all day
  • + 2
 what?
  • + 1
 Ramp dodger
  • + 1
 Skill set nailed!
  • - 1
 but was it any faster, he will have lost the boost from the downslope as back wheel dragged the side..
  • + 0
 Sick idea out of the box, waiting for the Bubbu Scrub next...
  • + 0
 Biking Art!!
  • - 2
 He went full moto. Too bad those huge, ungainly wheels got to him in the woods.
  • - 2
 Gwinning tactic 101
