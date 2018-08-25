Pinkbike.com
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
Aug 25, 2018
Pinkbike Staff
Saving a near disqualification, or redefining the tactic? You decide.
46 Comments
+ 16
cunning-linguist
(1 hours ago)
It was totally intentional, when you’re going that fast trying not to overshoot things is worth being inventive, he sure was - epic skills!
[Reply]
+ 7
src248
(47 mins ago)
Especially with a hand injury, wouldn't want to be flat landing that.
[Reply]
+ 4
bigburd
(45 mins ago)
insane move.
[Reply]
+ 2
Jouber
(31 mins ago)
ooooooh no shit
[Reply]
+ 14
hunty101
(1 hours ago)
he may have the personality of a block of wood, but the boy is a savage on the bike. That move was sick
[Reply]
+ 23
karoliusz
(47 mins ago)
I know Gwin as much as I know you, but he still may be cooler than you.
[Reply]
+ 41
DavesNachos
(44 mins ago)
Whatever his personality is, you can bet he wouldn't feel the need to insult anyone else's via internet forum.
[Reply]
- 8
pargolf8
(41 mins ago)
I bet you’re Bruni’s biggest cheerleader, huh?
[Reply]
- 8
jclnv
(38 mins ago)
@pargolf8
: Well Bruno is a far more likeable personality.
[Reply]
- 7
src248
(36 mins ago)
Butthurt Gwin fanbois are just adorable
[Reply]
+ 10
foshizz
(1 hours ago)
So this must mean all those XC racers have been scrubbin masters for years now! Congrats Aaron that was saucy! I think I watched that clip 10 times so far
[Reply]
+ 9
purplegorillaz
(1 hours ago)
Genius
[Reply]
+ 4
jeremiahwas
(1 hours ago)
gen·ius
ˈjēnyəs
noun
1.
exceptional intellectual or creative power or other natural ability.
Yup. Seems to often apply.
[Reply]
+ 7
jdeuce
(50 mins ago)
I tried doing that with the curbs; ate shit.
[Reply]
+ 1
loftyuk
(34 mins ago)
Amazing but here’s the thing.... had he stayed tucked could he have cleared the lip of the downside and pumped through??
Very impressive, but more showboating that purposeful?? ????
[Reply]
+ 2
Brainthecrazyfreerider
(20 mins ago)
He was hauling ass coming I to that so not likely but anyway why complain that looks f@cking steezy as
[Reply]
+ 1
cygwin
(14 mins ago)
When he knows, he don't have great run just make sure you are down with style. too bad for him and the rest elite riders cant make great run at la bresse. Congrats for Maes, he did magic!
[Reply]
+ 3
bulletbassman
(53 mins ago)
Why the click-bait caption? He clearly eyes it up and smoothly hits his line.
[Reply]
+ 1
src248
(49 mins ago)
The setup almost looked accidental on the stream but the execution was clearly intentional
[Reply]
+ 2
karl-teamhtdh
(35 mins ago)
Racing all comes down to tactics he was in the tape and going faster than a stabbed rat good enough for me and any other race find your line or find a faster one while racing
[Reply]
+ 3
AndyMan80
(52 mins ago)
No words....that’s something I will watch a thousand times. Skill-Ville!
[Reply]
+ 2
jclnv
(36 mins ago)
What he did was nothing on what Maes did to put two seconds into everyone on a 30 second bit of track.
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(27 mins ago)
Let’s just get some pegs on his bike so he can grind the side of stuff like Scotty Cranmer
[Reply]
+ 1
Leethal-1
(2 mins ago)
You do know there are clips on YouTube of him riding Bmx park.
[Reply]
+ 1
srjacobs
(42 mins ago)
I think I watched it 15 times before I realized you can slow it down with the controls at the bottom of the frame. Watched it 15 more times on slo-mo.
[Reply]
+ 3
ryann
(49 mins ago)
Wow, may not have had a great run but that won the day for me.
[Reply]
+ 3
Oldgerald
(54 mins ago)
Highlight of this race and definitly tactic
[Reply]
+ 3
BamaBiscuits
(1 hours ago)
GodDAMN, that made me tingly.
[Reply]
+ 2
Rappl
(1 hours ago)
I hope they won't put up the pols higher in future... would love to see more of that!!
[Reply]
+ 2
EKrum
(1 hours ago)
Each season he has a way of doing things that make it to the top of the highlights.
[Reply]
+ 3
Artikay13
(58 mins ago)
That was as dope as Connor's scrub at leogang a few years ago.
[Reply]
+ 2
Kainerm
(29 mins ago)
Now thats a French line if I've ever seen one
[Reply]
+ 2
mtemp
(35 mins ago)
Brandon Semenuk eat your heart out
[Reply]
+ 2
kevinkoetke
(1 hours ago)
Pretty awesome!!! Doesn’t look like any rules were broken to me!
[Reply]
+ 3
autechre
(1 hours ago)
Mesmerising
[Reply]
+ 1
MonkeyBadgerBoy
(55 mins ago)
That was fucking exceptional!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Bikerguy13
(20 mins ago)
I could watch this all day
[Reply]
+ 2
johnthewolf
(1 hours ago)
what?
[Reply]
+ 1
jtwickenden
(13 mins ago)
Ramp dodger
[Reply]
+ 1
Shreddywhip
(37 mins ago)
Skill set nailed!
[Reply]
- 1
bat-fastard
(44 mins ago)
but was it any faster, he will have lost the boost from the downslope as back wheel dragged the side..
[Reply]
+ 0
Chris-Brown23
(1 hours ago)
Sick idea out of the box, waiting for the Bubbu Scrub next...
[Reply]
+ 0
Mclulu
(44 mins ago)
Biking Art!!
[Reply]
- 2
jwrendenver
(58 mins ago)
He went full moto. Too bad those huge, ungainly wheels got to him in the woods.
[Reply]
- 2
PinkUnder
(1 hours ago)
Gwinning tactic 101
[Reply]
- 5
Lasse2000
(54 mins ago)
Only possible with 29“
[Reply]
