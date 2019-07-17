Highland Brings Gold Level Slopestyle Back to the USA

Jul 17, 2019
by Highland Mountain Bike Park  
The Return of Slopestyle

by Highland-Mountain-Bike-Park
PRESS RELEASE: Highland Mountain Bike Park

Hopeful athletes and droves of excited spectators will descend on Highland Mountain Bike Park this weekend as competitive slopestyle returns to America with the Clif Slopestyle presented by Fox US Open, July 17-21.

As the only FMBA Gold event in the nation we aim to reignite competitive slopestyle in the U.S, bringing not only opportunity for pro-level athletes as the final chance to earn points leading into Crankworx Joyride, but also opening the doors for the next generation of freeriders to both learn and compete on a world stage.

bigquotesIt really stems from a passion.Mark Hayes, Owner, Highland Mountain Bike Park

From the day Highland opened in 2006 the focus was to create the ideal facility for riders to progress and build their skills. In 2008, we built one of the first slopestyle courses in the United States and the Claymore Challenge was born. For the next five years, athletes like Cam McCaul and Brandon Semenuk battled it out for the honor to hold the Claymore sword high (and get dunked in the pond).

Beyond competitive slopestyle, Highland continues to focus on athlete development, hosting FMBA Spring Training and bringing in pro riders to coach the next generation of athletes during summer camps. But we all knew when the time was right, slopestyle competition would return!

CLIF Slopestyle - Make Your Own Way

by Highland-Mountain-Bike-Park
bigquotesAnyone can come out here, give it their best shot.David Lieb, athlete

With few opportunities to compete in the U.S, it’s been challenging for up-and-coming American athletes to break through. After rider David Lieb first made his mark at the Colorado Freeride Festival in 2017 and took off onto the FMB world stage a year later, he found there were no more freeride slopestyle competitions in the United States.

This weekend, CLIF Slopestyle presented by Fox US Open will focus that attention back home, representing a fresh effort to bring freeride back to American soil.

Bronze-level competition takes place on Thursday, with Gold-level finals finishing up Saturday night.

A Next Gen downhill race will be held on Sunday for intermediate and expert racers under the age of fifteen. The event is free to watch, and the park will remain open for riding throughout the weekend.

If you've been waiting for your opportunity to witness the future of freeride, consider this your sign. And if you can't make it in person, make sure to follow @highland_mtn, @foxusopenmtb and all the athletes for behind the scenes event coverage.

FIRST NAME
Alex
Brayden
Reed
DJ
Diego
Robin
Erik
Max
Dean
Paul
Raymond
Jan
Marcel
Lucas
Tom
Simon
David
Owen
Garret
Griffin
Chris
Nicholi
Lukas
Carson
Jakub
Zac
LAST NAME
Alanko
Barrett/hay
Boggs
Brandt
Caverzasi
Davis
Fedko
Fredrikson
Friedrich
Genovese
George
Hagemann
Hunt
Huppert
Isted
Karrer
Lieb
Marks
Mechem
Paulson
Raeber
Rogatkin
Schäfer
Storch
Vencl
West
COUNTRY
SWE
CAN
USA
USA
ITA
USA
DEU
DEU
SWE
CAN
USA
CHE
CAN
CHE
GBR
CAN
USA
USA
USA
CAN
CHE
USA
CIV
USA
CZE
USA
INSTAGRAM
@alexalanko
@braydenbarretthay
@reedboggs
@djshreda
@diemtb
@robinrambodavis
@erik_fedko
@maxfredriksson
@dean_friedrich
@paulgenovese
@raymondgeorge
@jan_hagemann00
@marcelmtbhunt
@lucashuppert
@tom_isted
@simonkarrer
@davidlieb_
@_obro_
@lil.rojo
@griffinpaulson
@chrisraeber
@nicholirogatkin
@lukasschaefer_mtb
@carsonstorch
@jakubvencl
@zak!_son_west_


