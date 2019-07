Highland Brings Gold Level Slopestyle Back to the USA

PRESS RELEASE: Highland Mountain Bike Park

It really stems from a passion. — Mark Hayes, Owner, Highland Mountain Bike Park

Anyone can come out here, give it their best shot. — David Lieb, athlete

FIRST NAME

Alex

Brayden

Reed

DJ

Diego

Robin

Erik

Max

Dean

Paul

Raymond

Jan

Marcel

Lucas

Tom

Simon

David

Owen

Garret

Griffin

Chris

Nicholi

Lukas

Carson

Jakub

Zac

LAST NAME

Alanko

Barrett/hay

Boggs

Brandt

Caverzasi

Davis

Fedko

Fredrikson

Friedrich

Genovese

George

Hagemann

Hunt

Huppert

Isted

Karrer

Lieb

Marks

Mechem

Paulson

Raeber

Rogatkin

Schäfer

Storch

Vencl

West

COUNTRY

SWE

CAN

USA

USA

ITA

USA

DEU

DEU

SWE

CAN

USA

CHE

CAN

CHE

GBR

CAN

USA

USA

USA

CAN

CHE

USA

CIV

USA

CZE

USA

INSTAGRAM

@alexalanko

@braydenbarretthay

@reedboggs

@djshreda

@diemtb

@robinrambodavis

@erik_fedko

@maxfredriksson

@dean_friedrich

@paulgenovese

@raymondgeorge

@jan_hagemann00

@marcelmtbhunt

@lucashuppert

@tom_isted

@simonkarrer

@davidlieb_

@_obro_

@lil.rojo

@griffinpaulson

@chrisraeber

@nicholirogatkin

@lukasschaefer_mtb

@carsonstorch

@jakubvencl

@zak!_son_west_



Hopeful athletes and droves of excited spectators will descend on Highland Mountain Bike Park this weekend as competitive slopestyle returns to America with the Clif Slopestyle presented by Fox US Open, July 17-21.As the only FMBA Gold event in the nation we aim to reignite competitive slopestyle in the U.S, bringing not only opportunity for pro-level athletes as the final chance to earn points leading into Crankworx Joyride, but also opening the doors for the next generation of freeriders to both learn and compete on a world stage.From the day Highland opened in 2006 the focus was to create the ideal facility for riders to progress and build their skills. In 2008, we built one of the first slopestyle courses in the United States and the Claymore Challenge was born. For the next five years, athletes like Cam McCaul and Brandon Semenuk battled it out for the honor to hold the Claymore sword high (and get dunked in the pond).Beyond competitive slopestyle, Highland continues to focus on athlete development, hosting FMBA Spring Training and bringing in pro riders to coach the next generation of athletes during summer camps. But we all knew when the time was right, slopestyle competition would return!With few opportunities to compete in the U.S, it’s been challenging for up-and-coming American athletes to break through. After rider David Lieb first made his mark at the Colorado Freeride Festival in 2017 and took off onto the FMB world stage a year later, he found there were no more freeride slopestyle competitions in the United States.This weekend, CLIF Slopestyle presented by Fox US Open will focus that attention back home, representing a fresh effort to bring freeride back to American soil.Bronze-level competition takes place on Thursday, with Gold-level finals finishing up Saturday night.A Next Gen downhill race will be held on Sunday for intermediate and expert racers under the age of fifteen. The event is free to watch, and the park will remain open for riding throughout the weekend.If you've been waiting for your opportunity to witness the future of freeride, consider this your sign. And if you can't make it in person, make sure to follow @highland_mtn @foxusopenmtb and all the athletes for behind the scenes event coverage.