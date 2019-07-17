Highland Brings Gold Level Slopestyle Back to the USA

Hopeful athletes and droves of excited spectators will descend on Highland Mountain Bike Park this weekend as competitive slopestyle returns to America with the Clif Slopestyle presented by Fox US Open, July 17-21.
As the only FMBA Gold event in the nation we aim to reignite competitive slopestyle in the U.S, bringing not only opportunity for pro-level athletes as the final chance to earn points leading into Crankworx Joyride, but also opening the doors for the next generation of freeriders to both learn and compete on a world stage.
It really stems from a passion.—Mark Hayes, Owner, Highland Mountain Bike Park
From the day Highland opened in 2006 the focus was to create the ideal facility for riders to progress and build their skills. In 2008, we built one of the first slopestyle courses in the United States and the Claymore Challenge was born. For the next five years, athletes like Cam McCaul and Brandon Semenuk battled it out for the honor to hold the Claymore sword high (and get dunked in the pond).
Beyond competitive slopestyle, Highland continues to focus on athlete development, hosting FMBA Spring Training and bringing in pro riders to coach the next generation of athletes during summer camps. But we all knew when the time was right, slopestyle competition would return!
Anyone can come out here, give it their best shot.—David Lieb, athlete
With few opportunities to compete in the U.S, it’s been challenging for up-and-coming American athletes to break through. After rider David Lieb first made his mark at the Colorado Freeride Festival in 2017 and took off onto the FMB world stage a year later, he found there were no more freeride slopestyle competitions in the United States.
This weekend, CLIF Slopestyle presented by Fox US Open will focus that attention back home, representing a fresh effort to bring freeride back to American soil.
Bronze-level competition takes place on Thursday, with Gold-level finals finishing up Saturday night.
A Next Gen downhill race will be held on Sunday for intermediate and expert racers under the age of fifteen. The event is free to watch, and the park will remain open for riding throughout the weekend.
If you've been waiting for your opportunity to witness the future of freeride, consider this your sign. And if you can't make it in person, make sure to follow @highland_mtn, @foxusopenmtb and all the athletes for behind the scenes event coverage.
FIRST NAME Alex Brayden Reed DJ Diego Robin Erik Max Dean Paul Raymond Jan Marcel Lucas Tom Simon David Owen Garret Griffin Chris Nicholi Lukas Carson Jakub Zac
LAST NAME Alanko Barrett/hay Boggs Brandt Caverzasi Davis Fedko Fredrikson Friedrich Genovese George Hagemann Hunt Huppert Isted Karrer Lieb Marks Mechem Paulson Raeber Rogatkin Schäfer Storch Vencl West
COUNTRY SWE CAN USA USA ITA USA DEU DEU SWE CAN USA CHE CAN CHE GBR CAN USA USA USA CAN CHE USA CIV USA CZE USA
Also is Max Fredrikson from the DEU? or the SWE?
