Former full-time racer and World Cup downhill rider Manuel Gruber quit racing a while ago and is now enjoying life more than ever. Building trails and riding his bike is all he does. No need to set the fastest time. No shots for the oh-so-mandatory Instagram post in the evening. Just having fun on a bike. Grubes gonna Groove is all about the joy and stoke of riding a bike.Filmed and produced by Martin Fülöp.