Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Return to Earth Segment & Photo Epic

Watch the full film now. **Director's Note** Below one will find a large collection of high-grade, mountain cycling images by Sterling Lorence, commonly referred to as "nugs". Please take your time and enjoy slowly, preferably with a large screen.
|I think time should be used in a conscious way. I’d say most people can probably remember those experiences; where we’re living in a moment where time seems to slow down and we can describe every detail of that experience. And I think we hunt for those moments without often realizing it. Entire days of our lives, they can pass without meaning. Yet in those moments of absolute clarity, there’s an entire lifetime worth remembering.—Return to Earth
All photos by Sterling Lorence (@eyeroam)
Return to Earth. AVAILABLE NOW
on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime and Vimeo.
Starring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, CaseyBrown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends.
Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles. In association with Pink Bike, Trailforks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Bike Park Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycles. A new 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective.#returntoearth
returntoearth.movie
