Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Return to Earth Segment & Photo Epic

Jul 16, 2019
by Anthill Films  

Watch the full film now.

bigquotesI think time should be used in a conscious way. I’d say most people can probably remember those experiences; where we’re living in a moment where time seems to slow down and we can describe every detail of that experience. And I think we hunt for those moments without often realizing it. Entire days of our lives, they can pass without meaning. Yet in those moments of absolute clarity, there’s an entire lifetime worth remembering.Return to Earth

brett rheeder in big water utah filming his segment for return to earth with Anthill Films

**Director's Note** Below one will find a large collection of high-grade, mountain cycling images by Sterling Lorence, commonly referred to as "nugs". Please take your time and enjoy slowly, preferably with a large screen.




































Brett Rheeder fully clicked off a natural rock quarter lit by overhead drone strobe during the filming of his segment in Big Water Utah for Return to Earth by Anthill Films.


All photos by Sterling Lorence (@eyeroam)

Return to Earth. AVAILABLE NOW on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime and Vimeo.

Starring Brett Rheeder, Thomas Vanderham, CaseyBrown, Matt Hunter, Reed Boggs, Ryan Howard, Joey Schusler, Thomas Genon, Brandon Semenuk, Carson Storch, Emil Johansson, Jackson Goldstone, Jakob Jewett and friends.

Brought to you by Shimano and Trek Bicycles. In association with Pink Bike, Trailforks, Evoc, Clif Bar, Sony, Whistler Mountain Bike Park and Freehub Magazine with additional support from Bike Park Lenzerheide, Spawn Cycles, Rocky Mountain Cycles. A new 4K film by Anthill Films with art direction and creative by Good Fortune Collective.

#returntoearth
returntoearth.movie

Posted In:
Videos Anthill Films Brett Rheeder Must Watch Return to Earth Riding Videos


4 Comments

  • + 7
 Incredible work by everyone involved, but a special mention to the build crew! Blown away by what you guys created out there.
  • + 1
 The amount of flat rocks stacked for that first take off is crazy and a work of art Id happily have in the back yard! Amazing build, amazing video and amazing riding!
  • + 2
 Damn those Photos are amazing
  • + 1
 Mind. Blown. That's all.

