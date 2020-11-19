Neutron Components Releases 55 Gram, Frame-Mounted First Aid Kit

PRESS RELEASE: Neutron Components
“Yeah, I reckon I could make that” — confidence is 90% of mountain biking. Unfortunately it’s the other 10% that really hurts… and that’s what we at Neutron Components are working on. We thought we had it covered when we released our onboard multitool, the Oh Sh!t Kit, earlier this year, but we’ve since realised that fixing the bike is only half the job. So, we’re stoked to lift the veil on our follow-up product, an ultralight first aid kit with all the essentials.
Half the challenge with conventional first aid kits is carrying it, so we set out to make our mounting system as versatile as possible. The elasticated strap lets you secure it to your bike, backpack, or trail dog, plus we’ve thrown in a self-adhesive hook & loop pad for even more flexibility and added security. And with the complete kit weighing only 55 grams, you’ll forget you’re carrying it at all - until you need it that is.Multiple mounting options means you can strap the kit anywhere you can find a space.
Whether you’re into biking, hiking, climbing or kayaking, our first aid kit is designed as an ultralight, easy-carry emergency kit for adrenaline-junkies and weekend warriors alike – by stripping it down to the essentials we’ve managed to pack it into a size that’s practical to carry even for short missions. To be honest, we were amazed that nobody had done it before.
Further specs:
The first aid kit includes the following:
• 1x small dressing
• 1x medium dressing
• 2m duct tape
• 2x alcohol swabs
• 1x CPR barrier shield
• 2x plasters
• 5x 3M steri-strips
• 2x nitrile gloves
• 1x quick-reference guide
Kit dimensions: 100x70x20mm
Kit weight: 55g
The first aid kit is proudly designed and tested in New Zealand, and retails for $35 NZD ($24 USD).
Neutron Components’ goal is to make sure every rider gets home after every ride, so we’ve made our quick-reference guide free to download
. A first aid kit will always be your best option, but a bit of knowledge can make a world of difference.
For more information visit www.neutroncomponents.com
