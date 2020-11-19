Neutron Components Releases 55 Gram, Frame-Mounted First Aid Kit

Nov 19, 2020
by Neutron Components  
First aid kit contents

PRESS RELEASE: Neutron Components

“Yeah, I reckon I could make that” — confidence is 90% of mountain biking. Unfortunately it’s the other 10% that really hurts… and that’s what we at Neutron Components are working on. We thought we had it covered when we released our onboard multitool, the Oh Sh!t Kit, earlier this year, but we’ve since realised that fixing the bike is only half the job. So, we’re stoked to lift the veil on our follow-up product, an ultralight first aid kit with all the essentials.

Half the challenge with conventional first aid kits is carrying it, so we set out to make our mounting system as versatile as possible. The elasticated strap lets you secure it to your bike, backpack, or trail dog, plus we’ve thrown in a self-adhesive hook & loop pad for even more flexibility and added security. And with the complete kit weighing only 55 grams, you’ll forget you’re carrying it at all - until you need it that is.

First aid kit under saddle
First aid kit on down tube
Multiple mounting options means you can strap the kit anywhere you can find a space.

Whether you’re into biking, hiking, climbing or kayaking, our first aid kit is designed as an ultralight, easy-carry emergency kit for adrenaline-junkies and weekend warriors alike – by stripping it down to the essentials we’ve managed to pack it into a size that’s practical to carry even for short missions. To be honest, we were amazed that nobody had done it before.

The first aid kit includes the following:

• 1x small dressing
• 1x medium dressing
• 2m duct tape
• 2x alcohol swabs
• 1x CPR barrier shield
• 2x plasters
• 5x 3M steri-strips
• 2x nitrile gloves
• 1x quick-reference guide
Alex with a booboo

Further specs:

Kit dimensions: 100x70x20mm
Kit weight: 55g

The first aid kit is proudly designed and tested in New Zealand, and retails for $35 NZD ($24 USD).


Neutron Components’ goal is to make sure every rider gets home after every ride, so we’ve made our quick-reference guide free to download. A first aid kit will always be your best option, but a bit of knowledge can make a world of difference.

For more information visit www.neutroncomponents.com

8 Comments

  • 5 1
 I’d personally rather carry a small first aid kit in my pocket where it’s not going to get covered in crap that will transfer to my hands and whatever is inside when I use it. I like the small waterproof ones from Lifesystems that easily fit into the pockets of my shorts. I usually add a couple of extras like a CPR barrier and some spare nitrile gloves.
  • 1 0
 You make a good point about the value of carrying this stuff in a pocket (or in a hydropack).
  • 6 1
 No chain tool? No thanks.
  • 2 1
 The paramedic in me loves the idea but there's no way I'll use it myself. I'll rather carry a backpack with my stuff. Your idea is great Neutron Comp.
  • 1 0
 Only addition I'd put in as well is a tourniquet.
  • 3 3
 No face mask included? Come on, get with 2020 Neutron!
  • 1 1
 this is the first time a heard of a CPR barrier shield. :o
  • 2 0
 Its basically a facemask that goes between you and the patient, to stop you from having to directly make mouth to mouth contact with them. Reduces the likelihood of any cross contamination and keeps you totally hetro.

