New Forks from DVO, Fox, RockShox, Manitou and X-Fusion, Sea Otter Classic 2017 - Video

Apr 21, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

18 Comments

  • + 16
 Did xfusion literally not give any information about damper or adjustments? "Ya bro you need it cuz its new and your old fork is clapped LOL"
  • + 4
 Yea eh!, im a big fan of x fusion, even i was little put off by that.
  • + 7
 At least they told the Effin truth though. The others were all BS bingo worthy.
  • + 1
 That was weird but the price point and the new all black stuff from them really caught my eye. I like all black forks and shocks. One of my biggest turnoffs with x-fusion in the past was how outdated the forks looked, they didn't match anything.
  • + 2
 i'm not that sensitive. carry on, xfusion.
  • + 6
 I heard really no real reason to upgrade further than the boost push marketing sjizzle....
And who really needs boost in a front wheel?

Oh wait... so when you upgrade, you need a new fork and a set of (carbon) wheels right? Cause they are stiffer also... and stiffer boost, and matching fork Razz
  • + 1
 but the carbon rims are made to be compliant like aluminum so that it wont be too stiff
  • + 8
 At least we aren't being fed more carbon wheels.
  • + 1
 Soooooo, almost nothing new. Not worthy of extra coin that's for sure. A damper tune = some spacers / some holes most likely. A new slider or chassis / same amount of material (new castings but those costs would be amortised through supply chain). Boost, 10mm wider. Not rocket science boys.
  • + 4
 where's the coils?
  • + 0
 Stuck in 2009
  • + 2
 Well that was (not) informative
  • + 2
 did the bike that dvo is mounted to not have a headset?
  • + 1
 That was the race number plate that hung before Wink
  • + 1
 @Trailstunter: it didnt look like there was a lower piece the way the fork was hanging
  • + 1
 Awesome sales pitch on the X-fusion...
  • + 1
 So many good options these days, it makes it hard to chose.
  • + 0
 Plz give me one iam running a pos sektor silver.

