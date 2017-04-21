Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
New Forks from DVO, Fox, RockShox, Manitou and X-Fusion, Sea Otter Classic 2017 - Video
Apr 21, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
MENTIONS:
:
@foxracingshox
/
@SramMedia
/
@DVOSuspension
/
@ManitouSF
18 Comments
Score
Time
+ 16
gclarida
(35 mins ago)
Did xfusion literally not give any information about damper or adjustments? "Ya bro you need it cuz its new and your old fork is clapped LOL"
[Reply]
+ 4
goytay
(29 mins ago)
Yea eh!, im a big fan of x fusion, even i was little put off by that.
[Reply]
+ 7
cunning-linguist
(25 mins ago)
At least they told the Effin truth though. The others were all BS bingo worthy.
[Reply]
+ 1
tblore
(11 mins ago)
That was weird but the price point and the new all black stuff from them really caught my eye. I like all black forks and shocks. One of my biggest turnoffs with x-fusion in the past was how outdated the forks looked, they didn't match anything.
[Reply]
+ 2
fullbug
(7 mins ago)
i'm not that sensitive. carry on, xfusion.
[Reply]
+ 6
Trailstunter
(30 mins ago)
I heard really no real reason to upgrade further than the boost push marketing sjizzle....
And who really needs boost in a front wheel?
Oh wait... so when you upgrade, you need a new fork and a set of (carbon) wheels right? Cause they are stiffer also... and stiffer boost, and matching fork
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(19 mins ago)
but the carbon rims are made to be compliant like aluminum so that it wont be too stiff
[Reply]
+ 8
eswebster
(34 mins ago)
At least we aren't being fed more carbon wheels.
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(26 mins ago)
Soooooo, almost nothing new. Not worthy of extra coin that's for sure. A damper tune = some spacers / some holes most likely. A new slider or chassis / same amount of material (new castings but those costs would be amortised through supply chain). Boost, 10mm wider. Not rocket science boys.
[Reply]
+ 4
samd1978
(24 mins ago)
where's the coils?
[Reply]
+ 0
Tr011
(5 mins ago)
Stuck in 2009
[Reply]
+ 2
robwhynot
(31 mins ago)
Well that was (not) informative
[Reply]
+ 2
adrennan
(32 mins ago)
did the bike that dvo is mounted to not have a headset?
[Reply]
+ 1
Trailstunter
(23 mins ago)
That was the race number plate that hung before
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(20 mins ago)
@Trailstunter
: it didnt look like there was a lower piece the way the fork was hanging
[Reply]
+ 1
dirtdiggler
(13 mins ago)
Awesome sales pitch on the X-fusion...
[Reply]
+ 1
dthomp325
(0 mins ago)
So many good options these days, it makes it hard to chose.
[Reply]
+ 0
Riwajc
(34 mins ago)
Plz give me one iam running a pos sektor silver.
[Reply]
