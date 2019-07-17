Photo Epic: Course Preview & First Hits - Loosefest XL

Course overview

Loosefest is back and bigger than ever, some would even consider it XL. Set in the rolling hills of Malmedy, Belgium the course has been revamped and newly redesigned. The track starts off with a steep S-Turn and shark fin before getting to the first main feature, a large setup step down which prepares riders for the 60 foot gap shortly after. The second jump is big, nearly 75 feet, and is followed closely by the third large feature which nearly matches its size. After that is a massive step down which some riders are sending to the 100 foot mark. This leads to the most visually impressive addition to the course, a 220 foot long mega berm leading directly into a 24 foot tall hip. The riders are pulling about 40 miles per hour on the exit of the berm which gives more than enough speed to easily clear the finishing hip.

With athletes such as 3X Rampage champion Kurt Sorge, Spanish sender Andreau Lacondeguy, and other Fest regulars such as Damon Iwanaga, this year is going to be one for the record books. Stay tuned for regular updates and enjoy the show.

The start of Loosefest XL.
It s good to go...
Big dogs checking out the big hits.
Scoping it out.
A new tool for this year the Bosch laser range finder gives accurate measurements of the features.
The man himself Nico Vink during the filming of the course preview.
Sam Reynolds looking down at the longest feature on the course a 100 foot step down.
Gap number 2 approximately 90 feet to the sweet spot.
The most visually impressive feature a 220 foot long berm.
Kade leading the train on a warmup lap.
World cup racing is a bit different than riding the Fest series but Kade and Kaos seem to be adjusting alright.
Party trains for days
Damn that was big.
The stoke after sending the first hit.
Damon Iwanaga boosting in the late evening.
Gap 1 85 feet of pure hangtime.
Same hit different view.
Sam Reynolds doesn t like to fly straight.
It s good to have Remy Morton back in action on the Loosefest course.
Big...
220 feet of mega berm.
The last hip with a 24 foot lip.
