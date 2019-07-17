Photo Epic: Course Preview & First Hits - Loosefest XL

Loosefest is back and bigger than ever, some would even consider it XL. Set in the rolling hills of Malmedy, Belgium the course has been revamped and newly redesigned. The track starts off with a steep S-Turn and shark fin before getting to the first main feature, a large setup step down which prepares riders for the 60 foot gap shortly after. The second jump is big, nearly 75 feet, and is followed closely by the third large feature which nearly matches its size. After that is a massive step down which some riders are sending to the 100 foot mark. This leads to the most visually impressive addition to the course, a 220 foot long mega berm leading directly into a 24 foot tall hip. The riders are pulling about 40 miles per hour on the exit of the berm which gives more than enough speed to easily clear the finishing hip.
With athletes such as 3X Rampage champion Kurt Sorge, Spanish sender Andreau Lacondeguy, and other Fest regulars such as Damon Iwanaga, this year is going to be one for the record books. Stay tuned for regular updates and enjoy the show.
11 Comments
WTF?! They've been building these jumps for 5 years with mining equipment and no one had a $40 tool to measure them?
This course is neXt Level! Incredible photos, digging, riding, so sick all around.
