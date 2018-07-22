Photo Epic: Race Day 2 - EWS La Thuile 2018

Those views are still stunning everywhere you look. Those views are still stunning everywhere you look.

Sketchy moments for Bex Baraona on the final stage of the weekend.

Full gas for Ines Thoma all day long as she reeled in Melanie Pugin to take 3rd.

Thumbs up from Bex Baraona at the top of the weekend's final long climb.

Ines Thoma hot on the heels of Bex Barona in the rock garden on stage six. Thoma finished third.

Steady going for Katy Winton in 5th, but she knows she belongs on the podium.

A great ride from Anita Gehrig landed her in 4th in La Thuile.

Jose Borges rode himself up a few spots form day 1 to round out the top 10 at the close of the weekend.

Cecile Ravanel once again proved utterly dominant.

Isabeau Cordurier charges through the alpine on her way to second place.

After a brutal first day of racing, day two brought the smiles back.

Hiding from the wind high above stage five it was time to snack and have a laugh.

Katherine Sharp finding the limit of traction on the only patch of mud in all of La Thuile today.

Jose Borges takes tenth here in La Thuile. Big weekend for the DH rider.

Iago Garay takes an 11th place finish on stage four.

Florian Nicolai takes ninth place on the Italian side of the tallest mountain in Europe.

Damien Oton on his way to fifth place with jagged peaks looming in the distance.

Youn Denaud finishes off the weekend in Seventh place.

No roots, rocks, or steep terrain could slow down Sam Hill this weekend.

Big stages in big mountains once again defined the racing in La Thuile.

Riders waiting their turn to drop in from the ominous start of stage 4.

The escalator up to stage 4, errrrr 5 was packed.

Remi Cauvin gets loose in the chunky rocks at the start of stage 6.

Greg Callaghan tucks through the open corners at the top of Stage 6.

Mont Blanc once again playing hide and go seek from the top of Stage 4.

What a rider for Yoann Barelli to take 8th while only racing a part-time EWS schedule this season. Expect good things next round on his home turf in Whistler.

Back in the top 10 for Lapeyrie.

Last weekend Eddie Masters finished 10th at the World Cup in Andorra, and this week he climbed the podium for 3rd in La Thuile.

Keegan Wright gets things started on the big rocky ledges that made up the first stage of the day.

Hill and Osborne pedal up to stage five.

Man on a mission. Sam Hill was once again the man to beat and no one touched him.

Fuel up the Italian way, with pasta.

Keegan Wright is ready for something.

Ratty sends it on stage four.

Florian Nicolai had a strong result to take 9th, but everyone knows the Frenchman is capable of much more when everything is clicking.

Fresh cut tracks, steep switchbacks, and tricky steep chutes were one again no challenge for Sam Hill.

Cool calm and collected. Sam never buckles under pressure.

The fastest men on the EWS circuit. Hill and Maes put on a hell of a show.

This is one to celebrate. Masters has a well-earned drink at the end of the weekend.

With 4 wins in 5 rounds, Sam Hill is dominating the series right now.

Yet another second place for Martin Maes, and he still can't stop smiling.

A flat on the final stage added insult to injury after a very very long two days of racing for Lewis Buchanan.

A happy Isabeau Courdurier in 2nd after a hard fought weekend.

Hard work and determination landed Ines Thoma on the podium this weekend.

Cecile Ravanel on top once again flanked by Isabeau Courdurier and Ines Thoma.

Podium showers to clean off the dust for Sam Hill, Martin Maes, and Eddie Masters

Ciao, Italia! We will see you again in October.

With more unpredictable weather on the horizon for Sunday, race organizers made the call to make changes to the race order for the second day in a row. The steep hike a bike to Stage 5 and the ensuing stage were cut and in place racers would race stage 6 twice, with Stage 4 sandwiched in the middle. Confused yet? The race length stayed almost the same as there were still three full stages in the day, and the racing certainly wasn't any easier. As the day would progress lots of drama began to unfold on track as the chase for the final podium spots began to heat up under the Italian sunshine.For the women it was Cecile Ravanel who continued to run away with it, followed by Isabeau Courdurier in tow as per usual this season. Behind them, a battle was building between Melanie Pugin and Ines Thoma for the final podium spot, with Ines making time back through the day. Unfortunately for Melanie a big crash and damaged drivetrain on stage 4 meant the battle would end without much of a fight, ensuring Ines 3rd.There was an equal amount of position swapping in the men's race as a charging Martin Mae's passed Eddie Masters in the overall and began to pressure Sam Hill for the win. But Sam was having none of it after the first stage of the day and countered the Belgian's charge to take his 4th win out of 5 races this season. At this point it is looking like Sam is untouchable for a repeat world title with just three rounds to go and a massive lead in the points.The weather held almost to the very end, saving up all the rain through the day just to dump it down in time for the podium. But with all the champagne flying no one really seemed to care all that much