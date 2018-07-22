Photo Epic: Race Day 2 - EWS La Thuile 2018

With more unpredictable weather on the horizon for Sunday, race organizers made the call to make changes to the race order for the second day in a row. The steep hike a bike to Stage 5 and the ensuing stage were cut and in place racers would race stage 6 twice, with Stage 4 sandwiched in the middle. Confused yet? The race length stayed almost the same as there were still three full stages in the day, and the racing certainly wasn't any easier. As the day would progress lots of drama began to unfold on track as the chase for the final podium spots began to heat up under the Italian sunshine.
For the women it was Cecile Ravanel who continued to run away with it, followed by Isabeau Courdurier in tow as per usual this season. Behind them, a battle was building between Melanie Pugin and Ines Thoma for the final podium spot, with Ines making time back through the day. Unfortunately for Melanie a big crash and damaged drivetrain on stage 4 meant the battle would end without much of a fight, ensuring Ines 3rd.
There was an equal amount of position swapping in the men's race as a charging Martin Mae's passed Eddie Masters in the overall and began to pressure Sam Hill for the win. But Sam was having none of it after the first stage of the day and countered the Belgian's charge to take his 4th win out of 5 races this season. At this point it is looking like Sam is untouchable for a repeat world title with just three rounds to go and a massive lead in the points.
The weather held almost to the very end, saving up all the rain through the day just to dump it down in time for the podium. But with all the champagne flying no one really seemed to care all that much
4 Comments
Post a Comment