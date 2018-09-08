Photo Epic: XC Elite Men & Women - World Championships 2018

What an incredible day of racing. It seemed like the whole nation of Switzerland came out to support Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter. Throngs of spectators filled the woods and the pit row here in Lenzerheide. They came for a show and they got one. Unfortunately for Jolanda Neff, a win here in Lenzerheide was not in the cards today. Annika Langvad seemed she would take an easy win until the final laps with Kate Courtney nipping at her rear wheel. When Langvad slipped on the root-strewn Motorex climb, Courtney pounced and rode away to take the win. Nino Schurter had another epic battle with Gerhard Kerschbaumer going back and forth lap after lap until Nino made his move and took off for the finish line. Schurter had the crowd at a deafening roar when he crossed the line.
That concluded the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships XCO in Lenzerheide. We've witnessed racing at its best in the midst of tens of thousands of spectators. Tomorrow, we will return for the downhill World Championships. Hop Suisse!
