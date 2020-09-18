Practice Photo Report - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Winter is coming. Gotta get that fire wood stacked.

Just a lil' old street kitty.

Off to get those forks serviced before the next serving of abuse.

While these Covid times are strange, we are thankful to be racing here in Italy.

Jack Moir had a hell of a race in Zermatt, can he pull another result off here?

The conditions in Zermatt weren’t Florian Nicolai's strong suit, but he could do very well here in Pietra.

Remi Gauvin gets his tweak on.

Morgane Jonnier will be one to watch for the women this weekend.

Wyn Masters plowing his way through some Ligurian brown powder.

Iago Garay screaming through the trees.

Chloe Gallean is back and racing here in Pietra.

Will Dimitri Tordo pull off some amazing times on Sunday?

After four stages, and a hell of a lot of pedaling, the view of the sea as you dive into stage five is a welcome sight.

The final stage to the sea. Stage five is kind of the classic Ligurian loose, rocky affair.

Morgan Charre on the final stretch of the loose and rough stage five.

Joe Nation on upper stage five.

Pedro Burns made it across the pond to race here in Pietra.

Martin Maes could be the man to take the win at Finale.

Katy Winton was looking fast out there in practice. She is looking to get back on that podium.

Theo Galy warp speed on stage three.

Stage three is brilliant. Just effing brilliant. So much amazing terrain.

Eddie Masters leans in on the tight upper single track of stage four.

Greg Callaghan getting boosty on upper stage three. Greg and his new bike get along well. Very well.

Adrien Dailly is another fast Frenchman who could take a win here.

Cecile may not be racing, but it still is amazing to see her ride.

Noga Korem tucking into the short-ish stage one.

Robin Wallner on upper stage three.

Remi is back on the maple syrup.

The many moods of Eddie Masters.

It's been hot out here, but it's better than snow and rain.

Dimitri Tordo was one of the first to finish all five stages in practice today.

See you on race day. I'll be fishing for tech tomorrow.

After the crazy opening race we saw in Zermatt, many of the EWS crew moved directly to Italy to lay low, do some riding and warm their bones up a bit. It's been a pleasant couple of weeks and the EWS staff have been hard at it again trying to get the pro-only round two off the ground. It hasn't been an easy year, and deciding to pull the plug after these next two rounds was not an easy decision for Chris Ball and his staff to make. Ultimately, the reality is that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic that looks like it is on the uptick again. Keeping riders and crews safe must be taken into consideration, and also the safety of the citizens of the host towns. We are really lucky to have these three races, and hopefully with a little luck next year we can perhaps return to somewhat "normal" racing.That said, we have five stages coming at us here in Pietra Ligure. If that sounds familiar, it is because it is Finale Ligure's neighbor. With a whole mess of fresh new trails, Pietra is in as a special round, with a pro-only field. This is to help keep everyone safe with a smaller number of racers. We are looking at a return of the classic long day enduro. Big climbs, and long stages that will require some endurance fitness. The new trails in Pietra have been absolute gems, and the riders are keen to get racing on them. Next week we will head back to Finale Ligure for the final round of the season.