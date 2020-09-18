Practice Photo Report - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

After the crazy opening race we saw in Zermatt, many of the EWS crew moved directly to Italy to lay low, do some riding and warm their bones up a bit. It's been a pleasant couple of weeks and the EWS staff have been hard at it again trying to get the pro-only round two off the ground. It hasn't been an easy year, and deciding to pull the plug after these next two rounds was not an easy decision for Chris Ball and his staff to make. Ultimately, the reality is that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic that looks like it is on the uptick again. Keeping riders and crews safe must be taken into consideration, and also the safety of the citizens of the host towns. We are really lucky to have these three races, and hopefully with a little luck next year we can perhaps return to somewhat "normal" racing.
That said, we have five stages coming at us here in Pietra Ligure. If that sounds familiar, it is because it is Finale Ligure's neighbor. With a whole mess of fresh new trails, Pietra is in as a special round, with a pro-only field. This is to help keep everyone safe with a smaller number of racers. We are looking at a return of the classic long day enduro. Big climbs, and long stages that will require some endurance fitness. The new trails in Pietra have been absolute gems, and the riders are keen to get racing on them. Next week we will head back to Finale Ligure for the final round of the season.
