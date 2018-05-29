Video: Catching up with the Propain Dirt Sixpack Team

Music by

Episode one of All Things Black and Yellow is the first in a series of films that follows the Propain Dirt Sixpack race team around the globe. In episode one, we start with some pre-season testing in Schoekl, Austria, a stunning location just outside of Graz, with one hell of track for testing; rocks, roots, high speed, corners.From Austria, we continued onward to Maribor, Slovenia for the iXS Downhill Cup. The legendary World Cup track still holds true to its roots, but with some newer and faster modifications. David finished in 10th, Phil in 25th, Henry in 2nd and George in 11th.Next, we were straight into the first World Cup of the year in Losinj, Croatia. A stunning island just off the mainland, with a daunting mountain bike track above it, characterised by rocks and lots of them. It's one of the shortest tracks we’ve seen in recent years but still proved to be a challenge for everyone. Henry finished in 9th and David finished in 45th, but unfortunately, Phil and George didn’t qualify.This is where we left the mothership and most of the team and headed west towards Finale Ligure, Italy with Phil and Rusty. In Finale, Phil spent a few days getting to grips with the new Propain Bikes Hugene.And from there we stayed in the Italian Riviera, but in the suspension testing mecca that is San Romolo. We were joined by the guys at Formula and EXT Racing Shox to get some settings dialled in and testing some bigger wheels.The final destination on our six-week road trip was to Olargues, France. The third round of the Enduro World Series. This was an amazing weekend of riding, on fantastic trails although a bit of an eye-opener as to how tough these races are. Phil finished up in 41st position.Produced by Ben WinderHSeaweed – Sink or Swimhseaweed.bandcamp.comLakehouse – Denim and smokeLakehouse – Lostlakehband.bandcamp.comChickem – 65’nchickem.bandcamp.comThe Happy Halfways – One Daythehalfwayhappys.bandcamp.comChickem – Rodochickem.bandcamp.comThe Happy Halfways – Pink Flowerthehalfwayhappys.bandcamp.comHSeaweed – The Days Awaithseaweed.bandcamp.comDave Sheinin – Liesdavesheinin.bandcamp.com