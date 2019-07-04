Pump Track World Championship Final to be Held in Bern

PRESS RELEASE: Pump Track World Championships
The Velosolutions Pump Track at the Swiss Bike Park in Köniz-Oberried near Bern, Switzerland is set to host the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship World Final on 18 and 19 October in the culmination of the 2019 pump track racing season.
The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is in full swing and on a mission to find the fastest pump track athletes in the world. Hosting competitions as far afield as China, South Africa, Indonesia and the Philippines to find it’s finalists, it’s been an amazing journey to date: incredible nail-biting action and astonishing feats of determination from across the globe.The beautiful region of Bern to host the Red Bull Pump Track World Final
This October, the very best in mountain-biking and BMX will descend upon Switzerland and face each other for the privilege of being named the world’s best Pump Track rider. It’s official - the Swiss Bike Park in Köniz-Oberried near the capital of Bern will be hosting this momentous occasion where only one rider in each category can emerge victorious, crowned as the new Red Bull Pump Track World Champion. The Swiss Bike Park is set to be the premium cycling facility in Switzerland
The state-of-the-art facility envisioned as a centre where responsibility, courage, strength and sport comes together, the Red Bull Pump Track World Final is the perfect grand opening event to celebrate these values. This played a big part in the decision to bring the Championship back to Switzerland - home of Velosolutions - to showcase the best of the best. The Swiss Bike Park will offer visitors around 20 000m2 of jump lines, drops, stairs, steep-wall bends, training areas and mountain bike trails. Of course the brand new Velosolutions Pump Track - with a total track length of 300m, covering an area of 1600m2 - will set the stage for the ultimate showdown.
Back in 2018, Swiss riders David Graf and Christa von Niederhäusern came out on top in both the male and female categories. Any riders hoping to take the title this time around will need to beat these riders on their home stomping ground. 17 - 19 October is sure to be remembered as a highlight amongst the biking community with 150 athletes and 10 000 spectators expected over the three day period as the new World Champions will be crowned. Friday 18 October will feature the Last Chance Qualifier and 19 October the official Red Bull Pump Track World Championship World Final.
For more information head over to http://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com
