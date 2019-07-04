Randoms Part 1 - Eurobike Media Days 2019

Nicolai blends two models into one

Gone are the 27.5” G16 with 160mm of travel and 29” G15 with 150mm of travel, leading to the creation of the G1 with either 162 or 175mm of travel (adjustable by a flip chip at the shock mount). With a super slack head angle of 62.5 degrees, super steep seat angle (78.5 degrees) and long reach, the G1 is another example of Nicolai’s longer is better approach.

By implementing so-called mutators at the chainstays and seatstays, the new G1 can be equipped with either 27.5” wheels (with external bottom headset cup) or 29” wheels (with zero-stack lower headset cup). The mutators at the chainstays are available in three lengths, making it possible to adjust the chainstay length between 445, 453 and 461mm. Two mutator options at the seat stays (plus the option of eliminating them completely) can modify bottom bracket height and angles.

Conway’s revamped WME series

Conway is breathing new life into their WME (We Make Enduro) lineup with a complete redesign. Available as a 29er with 150mm of travel or 27.5er with 170mm, the full carbon frames utilize a full floating shock, mounted between the chainstays and a two-piece carbon link. Our scale showed a frame weight of 2,700 grams with cable housing and headset for a size M, so without those add-ons it should come down to about 2,500 grams without shock.

Clean cable routing from front to end. Liners on the inside eliminate rattling. The PM 180 mounts are sitting on a separate aluminum mount for easy replacement, in case something gets damaged.

A small storage box is hidden underneath the down tube bash guard for essentials like a spare tube or mini tool. A small storage box is hidden underneath the down tube bash guard for essentials like a spare tube or mini tool.

170 mm of travel front and rear on the WME 627 with 27.5” wheels.

The Conway one-piece stem and bar combo is still in its late prototype stage but will be available in two lengths with a weight of about 270 grams. The Conway one-piece stem and bar combo is still in its late prototype stage but will be available in two lengths with a weight of about 270 grams.

Magura likes to hide things

Magura’s MCI (Magura Cockpit Integration) doesn’t only hide the cables but also the cylinders inside a specific SQlab handlebar.

The mechanical lever parts are actuating a long piston inside the bar through a hole in the handlebar. While the levers can be adjusted slightly in angle, its range of movement is very limited. SQlab grips can be pushed beyond the bar’s ends slightly for adjustment of the hand position. The unit can be pulled out of the bar.

By turning the bike on its side, the brakes can be bled through a bleed hole on each outside of the bar. Brake hoses are routed through the steer tube.

An easy link located inside the steer tube makes it simple to decouple the brake hose for disassembly and reassembly of the brakes. An easy link located inside the steer tube makes it simple to decouple the brake hose for disassembly and reassembly of the brakes.

Bored with the look of your brakes? Magura allows you to design your own brake lever stickers.

PRO goes bigger

With the Tharsis 3Five series, PRO is adding two 35mm handlebars and a stem to its lineup.

Available in a carbon or aluminum versions, the Tharsis 3Five carbon handlebar is benefitting from an improved carbon layup that is claimed to provide higher steering control than 31.8mm diameter models, but allows for vertical compliance that is comparable to the smaller clamping diameter. With nine degrees backsweep and 20 mm rise, the 800 mm wide bar weighs 200 grams. The aluminum version of the Tharsis 3Five shares the same compliance characteristics thanks a variation in wall thickness. It comes in at a weight of 270 grams at 800mm width.

The Tharsis 3Five CNC stem is available in 35, 45 and 55mm lengths with a weight of 160 grams at 35mm length. The Tharsis 3Five CNC stem is available in 35, 45 and 55mm lengths with a weight of 160 grams at 35mm length.

DT Swiss will spin your world