Replay: Qualifying - Hardline 2019

6:16 am PDT
Kade Edwards is the first rider down with a time of 3:09.2066:22 am PDT
Matt Walker goes almost seven and a half seconds faster than Edwards and into the top position. 6:26 am PDT
Alexandre Fayolle sets the first sub three minute run with a time of 2:57.826, beating Walker by nearly four seconds. 6:30 am PDT
Kaos Seagrave goes into third, 4.568
back.6:35 am PDT
Dave Mcmillan lays down an amazing chainless run with a huge send on the final jump. But it still puts him 40 seconds back, he will be raring to go for finals tomorrow. 6:47 am PDT
Charlie Hatton takes the hot seat with a speed tuck across the line. Hatton's run topped Fayolle by 2.432
, that looked like a pretty decent ride, it will be interesting to see if anyone can go faster. 6:52 am PDT
Oscar Harnstrom is the first rider of the day to attempt a backflip in their run but after not quite making the landing he drops to sixth place by the finish line. 6:56 am PDT
Harry Molloy crosses the line sixth after a great run in his first time racing Hardline. 7:00 am PDT
That was so close, Joe Smith just goes into second place by the smallest of margins. 0.071
back for Smith means he misses out on the top spot with some of the big names still at the top of the hill. 7:05 am PDT
Jono Jones has a difficult run and goes across the line 8th. He will be pleased to have made it down after his scary failed backflip attempt in practice. 7:10 am PDT
Thibault Laly avoids the road gap after getting a flat front tyre further up the course and now slowly makes his way down to the bottom.
Current Top 10
7:20 am PDT
Brendan Fairclough does a perfect backflip on the step up and still manages to get third place, what a great run.7:25 am PDT
After putting down a relaxed ride Laurie Greenland completes his qualifying run with a time of 3:00.478, this puts him in 5th place.7:33 am PDT
Gee Atherton lays down an incredible run going two and a half seconds faster than his teammate Hatton.7:37 am PDT
Florent Payet couldn't quite find the pace on track today and goes into ninth, 10 seconds back.7:42 am PDT
It's great to see Johny Salido tackle the Hardline course and after a few wild moments he goes 12th. 7:47 am PDT
The Hardline master Bernard Kerr smashes the time of Gee Atherton to beat his time by almost three seconds!7:50 am PDT
Brage Vestavik puts down a solid run to secure 8th place with just two riders at the top.7:54 am PDT
Cole Lucas has a clean ride down but it is well off the pace of the top riders today coming across the line 26 seconds back in 14th place. 7:58 am PDT
Gaetan Vige secures a spot in tomorrow's final with an 11th place finish.
I hope Harry and Jono make it through to tomorrow!
