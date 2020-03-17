4 RockShox SID Forks from the Past

Front suspension was a proven advantage by this time - the BoXXer was released the same year - but that didn't mean that racers were okay with adding any more grams than necessary. Good thing the SID had a hollow crown and proprietary internals that added up to just 2.6lb (1,200-grams), or about 0.4lb less than the sturdier Judy SL. While the Judy was an all-around fork that employed an elastomer and coil-spring combo, the SID was air-sprung because grams, and it even came with drilled-out titanium foot bolts and titanium V-brake bosses. In fact, the 2021 SID SL Ultimate weighs around 130-grams more than that first SID from over two decades ago, although I suspect they perform very differently...



This was twenty-two years ago and things were, well, let's call them less refined; you used a needle valve to inflate the fork, meaning you could fill up your football and your SID at the same time. Damping? It had the newer C3 cartridge that was said to be much more reliable than those older, plastic-walled dampers used inside early Judy forks. Adjustments were minimal, with a single dial that hopefully controlled rebound damping and no lockout function.



That first SID sold for $700 USD back in 1998, or around $1,100 in today's money.



The original SID offered 60mm-ish of travel, had 28mm diameter stanchion tubes, and weighed just 2.6lb. Photo: PB user sean-s-1991