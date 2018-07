The 1300-meter concrete track was completed in 1982 and featured a total of 13 turns.

The track still stands as a favourite spot for local graffiti artists.

The Moutain Trebevic also offers a few trails to ride.

Sarajevo is both historic and modern, Oriental and European, smiling and sympathetic. A pride of Olympic Sarajevo and known as the steepest and fastest in the world, the bobsleigh track on Mount Trebevic is now dilapidated and abandoned, a shadow of its former glory. The Mountain Trebevic also offers a few friendly DH trails located 15 minutes from downtown of Sarajevo City. Let’s shred!