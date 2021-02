UCI Releases 2022 World Cup Calendar - Lourdes & Snowshoe Return Plus a Brazillian XC World Cup

Downhill Calendar



26-27 March - Round 1 - Lourdes

21-22 May - Round 2 - Fort William

10-12 June - Round 3 - Leogang

08-10 July - Round 4 - TBC

15-17 July - Round 5 - Vallnord

29-31 July - Round 6 - Snowshoe

05-07 August - Round 7 - Mont Sainte Anne

02-04 September - Round 8 - Val di Sole





XC Calendar



08-10 April - Round 1 - Petropolis

06-08 May - Round 2 - Albstadt

13-15 May - Round 3 - Nove Mesto

10-12 June - Round 4 - Leogang

08-10 July - Round 5 - TBC

15-17 July - Round 6 - Vallnord

29-31 July - Round 7 - Snowshoe

05-07 August - Round 8 - Mont Sainte Anne

02-04 September - Round 9 - Val di Sole





24-28 August - World Championships - Les Gets

The UCI has announced the dates for the 2022 World Cup series. It looks like we'll be due a return to longer series after a shortened 2021 as there are 8 DH and 9 XC rounds planned. The big news is that Lourdes and Snowshoe return to the downhill circuit while the XC riders are heading to Brazil for the first time since the Rio Olympics.