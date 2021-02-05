UCI Releases 2022 World Cup Calendar - Lourdes & Snowshoe Return Plus a Brazillian XC World Cup

The UCI has announced the dates for the 2022 World Cup series. It looks like we'll be due a return to longer series after a shortened 2021
as there are 8 DH and 9 XC rounds planned. The big news is that Lourdes and Snowshoe return to the downhill circuit while the XC riders are heading to Brazil for the first time since the Rio Olympics. More Follows.
Downhill Calendar
26-27 March - Round 1 - Lourdes
21-22 May - Round 2 - Fort William
10-12 June - Round 3 - Leogang
08-10 July - Round 4 - TBC
15-17 July - Round 5 - Vallnord
29-31 July - Round 6 - Snowshoe
05-07 August - Round 7 - Mont Sainte Anne
02-04 September - Round 8 - Val di Sole
XC Calendar
08-10 April - Round 1 - Petropolis
06-08 May - Round 2 - Albstadt
13-15 May - Round 3 - Nove Mesto
10-12 June - Round 4 - Leogang
08-10 July - Round 5 - TBC
15-17 July - Round 6 - Vallnord
29-31 July - Round 7 - Snowshoe
05-07 August - Round 8 - Mont Sainte Anne
02-04 September - Round 9 - Val di Sole
24-28 August - World Championships - Les Gets
