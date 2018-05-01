BRAND STORIES

Fjords, Strawberries and World-Class Riding: Norway's Western Coast

May 1, 2018
by Iselinnaess  
Riding Norway s western coast

Valldal is a small village on the West Coast of Norway known for its amazingly juicy strawberries is also a world-class mountain biking destination. It's a natural choice for our Sweet Protection photo shoot. Last summer you might have seen Sweet Protection ambassador Mads “Makken” Haugen biking on what looks like the edge of the world in Norway’s west coast town of Geirangerfjorden. Playing host to some of the most dramatic landscapes anywhere, Geirangerfjorden is a popular tourist attraction with its unique fjords, abundant waterfalls and towering mountains.

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

However, less than an hour away you can escape the throngs of cruise ship tourists for a quieter place with world-class mountain biking and the juiciest strawberries you will ever taste. Some would say it's mountain bike paradise on Earth, others just call it Valldal.

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Placed between the two main tourist attractions of Trollstigen and Geirangerfjorden, Valldal was for a long time a hidden gem mostly enjoyed by the locals. Due to its location in a small valley away from the coast, Valldal is often a couple of degrees warmer than its neighbors (hence the extraordinary strawberry situation), making it the perfect summer outdoor adventure location. And indeed, it is. At least if you enjoy mountain biking.

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Mountain biking on the West Coast is tough. There are no lifts to take you to the top. And with some climbs rising so quickly, this is definitely hike-a-bike territory, meaning you’ll have to earn your turns in the summertime, too. However, riding on the West Coast is spectacular and well worth the effort. If you aren´t convinced by the views at the top, the ride down is guaranteed to win you over.

Riding Norway s western coast


Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Whether you prefer smooth, flowy trail or a more technical ride, Valldal offers it all. The quality ride, small-town coffee shop, strawberry fields, fjords and unique mountain views make it sound like a cliché, but it´s not. It´s Valldal.

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Hike-a-bike territory.

Riding Norway s western coast

But definitely worth the effort.

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

There's no such thing as bad weather. Every day is a single-track kind of day!

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Don't let a little rain stop you. Try the Hunter series from Sweet Protection if you´re in need of an upgrade.

Riding Norway s western coast

This was the perfect location for our Sweet Protection photo shoot. We wanted the views, the unique terrain and the best trails. Here captured in front of the famous Romsdal´s Horn.

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

Another upside of our choice of location, is the fact that you will never run out of water. Waterfalls are not a rare sight, and the water quality is first class.

Riding Norway s western coast

Riding Norway s western coast

All photos taken by Dan Milner for the Norwegian brand Sweet Protection.

6 Comments

  • + 13
 Wallpaper porn.
  • + 5
 There’s noway they could have messed up spelling Norway in the title
  • + 9
 You saw nothing. Nothing!
  • + 1
 Time for a trip back to the motherland! Aaaannnnd can I get the blonde's phone number? Anyone?... C'mon...someone help a guy out here!
  • + 1
 Has the word "Norway" in the title- that's all i need in order to click!
Stellar photos, really!
  • + 3
 Wow. Need to be there

Post a Comment



