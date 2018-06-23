USER GENERATED

Vancouver Artist Paints Iconic MTB Images For Charity

Jun 23, 2018
by Jared Fry  
www.frygallery.com

Celebrate and support the mountain bike community with a new painting of your favorite athlete.

My name is Jared Fry. I'm a Vancouver BC based artist. I've had the privilege of collaborating with some amazing photographers to create digital paintings of some of the best riders in the game. With the goal of capturing the athletes' distinct character, I try to add my flair to the image celebrating the moment, the riders' style, and the magic of the sport.

After spending almost two years working on painting studies in the evenings after my kids are put to bed, I have now created a collection of paintings with the opportunity to use them to benefit the biking community. These images are now available for purchase with a large portion being donated to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, the Kelly McGarry Foundation, and the Red Cross BC Disaster Relief Fund. Each art print, poster, or sticker sold has 30% to 50% earmarked to be donated to one of these charities.

If you're interested please check out the online print shop: https://www.redbubble.com/people/jaredfry

I would like to express my gratitude to the many talented photographers that have supported this effort including Clint Trahan, Ale Di Lullo, Sven Martin, Sam Taylor, Bartek Wolinski, Paris Gore, Toby Cowley, Bryn Atkinson, Duncan Philpott, Ian Collins, Matt Staggs, Ryan Finlay, John Gibson, and Shredder MTB Zine.

Follow my painting progress on Instagram.

Thank you for your support!

Long Live Chainsaw Photo reference by Clint Trahan www.frygallery.com
Long Live Chainsaw! Photo reference by Clint Trahan

CPGang Party Ride Photo reference by Bartek Wolinski www.frygallery.com
CPGang Party Ride! Photo reference by Bartek Wolinski

Finn Iles Photo reference by Clint Trahan www.frygallery.com
Finn Iles. Photo reference by Clint Trahan

Jill Kintner Photo reference by Bryn Atkinson www.frygallery.com
Jill Kintner. Photo reference by Bryn Atkinson

A tribute to McGazza Photo reference by Paris Gore www.frygallery.com
A tribute to McGazza. Photo reference by Paris Gore

Remy Morton Photo reference by Ryan Finlay www.frygallery.com
Remy Morton. Photo reference by Ryan Finlay

Brandon Semenuk Photo reference by Toby Cowley www.frygallery.com
Brandon Semenuk. Photo reference by Toby Cowley

Tyler McCaul Photo reference by Clint Trahan www.frygallery.com
Tyler McCaul. Photo reference by Clint Trahan

R Dog Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo www.frygallery.com
R Dog. Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo

Remy Morton Original reference photo by Sam Taylor www.frygallery.com
Remy Morton. Original reference photo by Sam Taylor

Graham Agassiz Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo www.frygallery.com
Graham Agassiz. Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo

Andreu Lacondeguy Original reference photo by John Gibson www.frygallery.com
Andreu Lacondeguy. Original reference photo by John Gibson

Cam Zink Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo www.frygallery.com
Cam Zink. Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo

Jack Moir Original reference photo by Mayhem Media www.frygallery.com
Jack Moir. Original reference photo by Mayhem Media

Jake Newell Original reference photo by Matt Staggs www.frygallery.com
Jake Newell. Original reference photo by Matt Staggs

Kyle Jameson Original reference photo by Ian Collins www.frygallery.com
Kyle Jameson. Original reference photo by Ian Collins

Miranda Miller Original reference photo by Clint Trahan www.frygallery.com
Miranda Miller. Original reference photo by Clint Trahan

Mitch Ropelato Original reference photo by Sam Taylor www.frygallery.com
Mitch Ropelato. Original reference photo by Sam Taylor

Nick Pescetto Original reference photo by Bartek Wolinski www.frygallery.com
Nick Pescetto. Original reference photo by Bartek Wolinski


9 Comments

  • + 9
 These are mindblowing. Well done.
  • + 1
 Some of these are insane! Actually who am I kidding all of these are incredible. My favourites would be the ones of Remy, Semenuk, T-Mac and Zink.
  • + 1
 Wow! I was expecting to see a Chainsaw painting. Surely one is coming?

You have some real talent.
  • + 2
 Holy crap those are good!
  • + 1
 Awesome works! These look so good
  • + 1
 Love every single one of them!
  • + 1
 Amazing. Love the color splashes !
  • + 1
 Those are cool
  • + 1
 So dope

