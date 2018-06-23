Vancouver Artist Paints Iconic MTB Images For Charity

Celebrate and support the mountain bike community with a new painting of your favorite athlete.

Long Live Chainsaw! Photo reference by Clint Trahan

CPGang Party Ride! Photo reference by Bartek Wolinski

Finn Iles. Photo reference by Clint Trahan

Jill Kintner. Photo reference by Bryn Atkinson

A tribute to McGazza. Photo reference by Paris Gore

Remy Morton. Photo reference by Ryan Finlay

Brandon Semenuk. Photo reference by Toby Cowley

Tyler McCaul. Photo reference by Clint Trahan

R Dog. Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo

Remy Morton. Original reference photo by Sam Taylor

Graham Agassiz. Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo

Andreu Lacondeguy. Original reference photo by John Gibson

Cam Zink. Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo

Jack Moir. Original reference photo by Mayhem Media

Jake Newell. Original reference photo by Matt Staggs

Kyle Jameson. Original reference photo by Ian Collins

Miranda Miller. Original reference photo by Clint Trahan

Mitch Ropelato. Original reference photo by Sam Taylor

Nick Pescetto. Original reference photo by Bartek Wolinski