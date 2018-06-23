Vancouver Artist Paints Iconic MTB Images For Charity

Celebrate and support the mountain bike community with a new painting of your favorite athlete.
My name is Jared Fry. I'm a Vancouver BC based artist. I've had the privilege of collaborating with some amazing photographers to create digital paintings of some of the best riders in the game. With the goal of capturing the athletes' distinct character, I try to add my flair to the image celebrating the moment, the riders' style, and the magic of the sport.
After spending almost two years working on painting studies in the evenings after my kids are put to bed, I have now created a collection of paintings with the opportunity to use them to benefit the biking community. These images are now available for purchase with a large portion being donated to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, the Kelly McGarry Foundation, and the Red Cross BC Disaster Relief Fund. Each art print, poster, or sticker sold has 30% to 50% earmarked to be donated to one of these charities.
If you're interested please check out the online print shop: https://www.redbubble.com/people/jaredfry
I would like to express my gratitude to the many talented photographers that have supported this effort including Clint Trahan, Ale Di Lullo, Sven Martin, Sam Taylor, Bartek Wolinski, Paris Gore, Toby Cowley, Bryn Atkinson, Duncan Philpott, Ian Collins, Matt Staggs, Ryan Finlay, John Gibson, and Shredder MTB Zine.
Follow my painting progress on Instagram
Thank you for your support!
Jill Kintner. Photo reference by Bryn Atkinson
Remy Morton. Photo reference by Ryan Finlay
R Dog. Original reference photo by Ale Di Lullo
Andreu Lacondeguy. Original reference photo by John Gibson
Jake Newell. Original reference photo by Matt Staggs
Miranda Miller. Original reference photo by Clint Trahan
You have some real talent.
