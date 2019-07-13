Video: 15 Year Old Kiwi Local Shreds Rotorua

I think finding your own style is important – to be yourself within the riding scene. It’s very common nowadays to see people jump onto trends, whether it be tricks or a new-release bike. You’re well within your rights to copy people, but put your own twist on it and innovate. The main thing is that it's not a contest to be the coolest-looking rider. We all started mountain biking to have fun and at the end of the day, if you're not having fun then you’re not riding a bike properly. Just be yourself”.- Blake Pittams