Video: 15 Year Old Kiwi Local Shreds Rotorua

The first day of shooting started slowly. Most of the vegetation around the trails was frozen and so were our fingers…. however it is easier to shoot in cloud, so that was a bonus!

If it wasn't frozen, it was "thawing". If it wasn't frozen, it was "thawing".

Honestly man, im just trying to warm up, I cant

feel the grips with my hands!"

- A Rather Cold Blake Pittams

The run-in for this jump is pretty blind, but that wasn't stopping Blake, who steam-rolled towards the jump and launched himself into the unknown.

Blake was landing in the roller at the bottom of this picture

I love riding my bike because it allows me to escape from the real world and any problems I experience to just enjoy riding at its purest, Most of the time I ride in the redwoods with my friends, if were not digging trails at our places then were running laps on the shuttles or smashing sessions at Dodzy's (Jump Skills Park) - Blake Pittams



The amount of bike control this kid has is somewhere between full on free-rider and Pro EWS Racer.



Blake is very good at ripping corners to shreds... Sorry, Rotorua trail builders

The Second day shooting the fog had well and truly gone elsewhere and the sun came out too play as we proceeded to Skyline Mountain Bike Park.

I think finding your own style is important – to be yourself within the riding scene. It’s very common nowadays to see people jump onto trends, whether it be tricks or a new-release bike. You’re well within your rights to copy people, but put your own twist on it and innovate. The main thing is that it's not a contest to be the coolest-looking rider. We all started mountain biking to have fun and at the end of the day, if you're not having fun then you’re not riding a bike properly. Just be yourself”.- Blake Pittams

Rotorua, New Zealand, has never been short of talent. It’s literally and figuratively coming out of the woods.Whakarewarewa (Redwoods) Forest is the town’s main mountain bike park, with about 130 kilometres of trails, and some riders who live within a 10-minute pedal of it are arguably the best on the scene. Fifteen-year-old Blake Pittams is one of those riders.I have only known him for about four months but in that time he’s progressed from a kid who bailed out of a 360 over a trick jump 30 times, because he didn’t think he could land it, to the steezy and stylish rider he is today, executing tricks back-to-back with ease.[I align=center]What goes up must come down.Follow Blake and his antics via his Instagram @blake .pittams.* Liam Brierly @safely_dangerous_* Reuben Bron @reuben_bron