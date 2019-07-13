Video: 15 Year Old Kiwi Local Shreds Rotorua

Video,Photos and Text By Liam Brierly / additional Photos By Reuben Bron
Rotorua, New Zealand, has never been short of talent. It’s literally and figuratively coming out of the woods.
Whakarewarewa (Redwoods) Forest is the town’s main mountain bike park, with about 130 kilometres of trails, and some riders who live within a 10-minute pedal of it are arguably the best on the scene. Fifteen-year-old Blake Pittams is one of those riders.
I have only known him for about four months but in that time he’s progressed from a kid who bailed out of a 360 over a trick jump 30 times, because he didn’t think he could land it, to the steezy and stylish rider he is today, executing tricks back-to-back with ease.
If it wasn't frozen, it was "thawing".
|Honestly man, im just trying to warm up, I cant
feel the grips with my hands!"
- A Rather Cold Blake Pittams
|I love riding my bike because it allows me to escape from the real world and any problems I experience to just enjoy riding at its purest, Most of the time I ride in the redwoods with my friends, if were not digging trails at our places then were running laps on the shuttles or smashing sessions at Dodzy's (Jump Skills Park) - Blake Pittams
|I think finding your own style is important – to be yourself within the riding scene. It’s very common nowadays to see people jump onto trends, whether it be tricks or a new-release bike. You’re well within your rights to copy people, but put your own twist on it and innovate. The main thing is that it's not a contest to be the coolest-looking rider. We all started mountain biking to have fun and at the end of the day, if you're not having fun then you’re not riding a bike properly. Just be yourself”.- Blake Pittams
Evo Cycles Videographer, photographer Liam Brierly, 23 years old. Photos: Reuben Bron.
