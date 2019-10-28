Pinkbike.com
Video: A Smokin' Run on the 420 Trail
Oct 28, 2019
by
Paul FISSON
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
420 trail - Charly Schildknecht
by
paulfisson
Views: 3,086
Faves:
14
Comments: 4
After many weeks of hard shaping with his crew, Charly shows us now, how the 420 Trail is good to ride with a lot of speed and style!
Shot in Alsace, France.
Photos by Anthony Juncker
Regions in Article
Grand Est
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(13 hours ago)
I don't anticipate many puns in the comments today...
[Reply]
1
0
dhmad
(21 mins ago)
Ok....
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(12 mins ago)
Needs a Ratboy edit.
[Reply]
