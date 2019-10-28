Video: A Smokin' Run on the 420 Trail

Oct 28, 2019
by Paul FISSON  
420 trail - Charly Schildknecht

by paulfisson
After many weeks of hard shaping with his crew, Charly shows us now, how the 420 Trail is good to ride with a lot of speed and style!

Photo by Anthony Juncker

Shot in Alsace, France.

Photo by Anthony Juncker

Photo by Anthony Juncker

Photos by Anthony Juncker


Grand Est

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


