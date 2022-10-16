Video: Ben Wallace Shreds DH, Enduro & Dirt Jump Bikes on His Local Trails

Here at We Are One, we hand lay carbon rims for a variety of mountain bike applications to best suit a true mix of riders. Ben Wallace is the type of rider that excels at multi-disciplines and together they push boundaries and truly excel. Watch as Ben hits enduro trails, DH shuttles, and the local Dirt Jumps on his Union, Strife, and Coup wheelsets.
The Revolution line up of wheels are here for any riding that you are looking to get after.
Filmed by Cole Nelson
Ridden by Ben Wallace
Supported by We Are One
