Video: Bike Park Sends and Marathon Manuals with Nico Vink & Vinny T in Chatel

Jul 22, 2019
by SCOTT Sports  

With the “In Reach” shorts, we hoped to better highlight the locations and riders that you may have missed from the full-length feature by Shaperideshoot. Stay tuned for more.

The first episode is with Nico Vink and Vincent Tupin shredding Châtel Bikepark in their own unique way that only they can. Gaps, manuals, style and smiles are never in short supply with these two.

We reckon that at the time of writing, Nico was still manualling his way to Belgium for Loosefest XL

'In Reach' was shot on location at Châtel, Retallack and Nelson with a crew consisting of Nico Vink, Vinny T, Andrew Neethling, Kyle Jameson, Antoine Buffart and Alex Volokhov. This full feature was a long-time dream come true for the crew at Shaperideshoot. It is their vision of what mountain biking is and what the sports represents to them.

bigquotesIt's all about doing the right things for the right reasons, hanging out in the woods with the boys and overall, having fun no matter what you're doing. Whether you're on a bike, behind a camera or holding a shovel, do what you love the most and do it for you first. Keep challenging yourself and happiness will be in your reach!Gaetan Ray, Shaperideshoot

Want to watch "In Reach" in its entirety? Check it out here.

Video: Shaperideshoot

Supported by: Châtel Bikepark, Reverse Components, Loose Riders, Syncros

