Video: Chromag Releases New Chris Kovarik Signature Dagga Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes
We are excited to introduce a new pedal to the Chromag line up for 2019 – The Dagga. It’s a DH pedal at heart that excels in high impact and demanding conditions where traction, size and durability are an asset.
Chris Kovarik, known as one of the forefathers of flat pedal riding approached us with several ideas to make the pedal he always wanted. The Dagga is the result of our collaboration, featuring the widest stance of any pedal we’ve made and the largest overall platform with increased length, fore and aft for pressure dissipation.
The Dagga is designed to be a rugged, impact resistant pedal. The bodies are initially cold forged and then CNC machined and feature a solid perimeter to resist rock strikes. Chris wanted maximum traction and the pins were an important consideration. We settled on a two-step design that tapers in the length with threads right to the tip. The pins are height adjustable via the included washers. The Dagga features Chromag’s G3 axle system with a hardened, precision ground chromoly axle. A wide layout bearing/bushing combo and a double seal to keep contaminates out.
Profile // Concave Design, 14.3mm at platform center
Material // Alloy
Size // 120mm x 115mm
Pins // 24, Adjustable Height
Weight // 480g/Pair
Chris Kovarik
Rebecca Ritz
The Dagga is currently available in black at quality bike shops, with red, blue, silver and purple available in August.
If you want to see more of Chris give him a follow @chriskovarik
, or keep an eye out for him destroying Whistler Bike Park.
To see more from Chromag visit our website
or check us out on the 'gram.
