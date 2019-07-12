Video: Chromag Releases New Chris Kovarik Signature Dagga Pedal

Jul 12, 2019
by Chromag Bikes  
Chromag x Karver

by Chromagbikes
PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes

We are excited to introduce a new pedal to the Chromag line up for 2019 – The Dagga. It’s a DH pedal at heart that excels in high impact and demanding conditions where traction, size and durability are an asset.

Chromag Dagga Pedal

Chris Kovarik, known as one of the forefathers of flat pedal riding approached us with several ideas to make the pedal he always wanted. The Dagga is the result of our collaboration, featuring the widest stance of any pedal we’ve made and the largest overall platform with increased length, fore and aft for pressure dissipation.

Chromag Dagga Pedal

Chromag Dagga Pedal

The Dagga is designed to be a rugged, impact resistant pedal. The bodies are initially cold forged and then CNC machined and feature a solid perimeter to resist rock strikes. Chris wanted maximum traction and the pins were an important consideration. We settled on a two-step design that tapers in the length with threads right to the tip. The pins are height adjustable via the included washers. The Dagga features Chromag’s G3 axle system with a hardened, precision ground chromoly axle. A wide layout bearing/bushing combo and a double seal to keep contaminates out.

Chromag Dagga Pedal

Chromag Dagga Pedal

Chromag Dagga Pedal

Chromag Dagga Pedal

Profile // Concave Design, 14.3mm at platform center
Material // Alloy
Size // 120mm x 115mm
Pins // 24, Adjustable Height
Weight // 480g/Pair

Chromag Dagga Pedal

Rider: Chris Kovarik
Photos: Rebecca Ritz

The Dagga is currently available in black at quality bike shops, with red, blue, silver and purple available in August.

If you want to see more of Chris give him a follow @chriskovarik, or keep an eye out for him destroying Whistler Bike Park.
To see more from Chromag visit our website or check us out on the 'gram.

9 Comments

  • + 4
 Love it. Dagga in South Africa is the Afrikaans word for marijuana. Stoner flat pedals for the win.
  • + 1
 Hopefully these ship with out the washers under the pins so you don’t have to waste an hour taking them all out, removing the washer, applying loctite and reinstalling so you have acceptable traction before you ride.
  • + 1
 Did they test this to see if it would stand up to Kovarik’s riding by using it to explode a few Claymore mines? “YUP! It’s good!”
  • + 2
 Dagga gotta hurt me shin sooner or later....
  • + 1
 Not sure if I have missed it somewhere but I cant find the all important price?
  • + 2
 Being a forged pedal, I don't expect it to be cheap but it should last you a good while. That said, do people ever break the platform of a generic extruded-CNC pedal or of a die-cast pedal? People typically destroy bearings or the thread where the pins go. I'm curious to see a typical JRA pedal platform failure.
  • + 1
 Always love watching Karver rip it up! Cool vid Petri!
  • + 1
 DAGGA i got told of for Skyfing that shit!!???? hello Africa ????
  • + 1
 Will tere be clipless version too? ????

