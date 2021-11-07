Video: Dusty Bike Park Laps in Austria

NONCHALANT

Rider:

Film:

Photo:

is a mini video project created by the Austrian Duo Peter Mihalkovits and Philip Hinteregger.The project aims to honor the easy and relaxed Bikepark days during Summertime. Catching park laps in a T-Shirt on a warm summer day surely is a special vibe, and to us, still nothing really compares to this vibe!In mid August, Peter and Philip headed out to Wexl Trails, one of Austria's finest Trailparks, in order to enjoy a day in the Mountains and capture it all on film.Peter MihalkovitsPhilip Hinteregger & Liora MediaMonica Gasbichler