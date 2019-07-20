Video: Evgeny Kurnikov Flows Through Dirt Jumps in Southern Russia

This spring I lived in Krasnodar city where I trained in the best Park in the country "XSA Training Park". Here is a video I made with a talented cameraman and photographer Andrei Kot from May this year.Every year with the onset of spring I am drawn like a magnet to this city where everything blooms and comes to life, while my home Siberia is just waking up from hibernation. As you know, Krasnodar is famous for its warm climate which contributes to a comfortable ride and makes this city - a real Mecca of extreme sports.In the early spring, Krasnodar trails were hit by the rains so for a few weeks we were working to get the jumps in working order.During the day, we wielded shovels under the trees escaping from the hot sun and in the evening until late at night we quenched our thirst for riding in the Training skate park.A lot of work has been done. All this time I warmed the goal - to make the cool video at the end of the work. Then Andrey returned to Krasnodar from his regular trips and we quickly decided to organize a joint project.I thank the guys from "XSA" for a warm welcome and unforgettable memories, my sponsors "GT" and "Trial-Sport" for helping me to build a light and reliable bike, Andrew Kot for the work done, as well as the initiative..Rider: @evgeny_kurnikov (Instagram)Camera / edit: @andreykotphoto (Instagram)Partners: www.gtbicycles.com & trial-sport.ruMusic: Nightrider by Horizont