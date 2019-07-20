Video: Evgeny Kurnikov Flows Through Dirt Jumps in Southern Russia

Jul 19, 2019
by Evgeny Kurnikov  
Evgeny Kurnikov in Krasnodar

by Kurnikov
This spring I lived in Krasnodar city where I trained in the best Park in the country "XSA Training Park". Here is a video I made with a talented cameraman and photographer Andrei Kot from May this year.

Oppo 360 darkside Photo by Andrei Kot

Every year with the onset of spring I am drawn like a magnet to this city where everything blooms and comes to life, while my home Siberia is just waking up from hibernation. As you know, Krasnodar is famous for its warm climate which contributes to a comfortable ride and makes this city - a real Mecca of extreme sports.

360 over the spine Photo by Andrei Kot

In the early spring, Krasnodar trails were hit by the rains so for a few weeks we were working to get the jumps in working order.

Photo by Andrei Kot

During the day, we wielded shovels under the trees escaping from the hot sun and in the evening until late at night we quenched our thirst for riding in the Training skate park.

Tabletop Photo by Andrei Kot

A lot of work has been done. All this time I warmed the goal - to make the cool video at the end of the work. Then Andrey returned to Krasnodar from his regular trips and we quickly decided to organize a joint project.

Nac nac Photo by Andrei Kot

Oppo darside Photo by Andrei Kot

Photo by Andrei Kot

GT La bomba Photo by Andrei Kot

Flip tuck nohand Photo by Andrei Kot

Super whip Photo by Andrei Kot

360 flat over the spine Photo by Andrei Kot

I thank the guys from "XSA" for a warm welcome and unforgettable memories, my sponsors "GT" and "Trial-Sport" for helping me to build a light and reliable bike, Andrew Kot for the work done, as well as the initiative..

Rider: @evgeny_kurnikov (Instagram)
Camera / edit: @andreykotphoto (Instagram)

Partners: www.gtbicycles.com & trial-sport.ru

Music: Nightrider by Horizont

