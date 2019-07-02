Video: Five Ten & TLD Celebrate 4th of July Early, Launch America-Themed Collaboration

PRESS RELEASE: Troy Lee Designs

Well the coolest thing really is hanging with my friends and Cam Zink has been a friend for years. It’s hard to get heart and soul out of people these days but the riders have it and that’s what keeps me jumping out of bed in the morning, going to work and to keep on trying to do an amazing job for them, it’s such a privilege — Troy Lee

adidas 5.10 x TLD: A Partnership Steeped in History

5 Shoes with 5 Exclusive Designs from adidas 5.10 x Troy Lee Designs

5.10 Freerider Pro TLD

5.10 Sleuth DLX TLD

5.10 Kestrel Pro Boa TLD

5.10 Impact Pro TLD

5.10 Hellcat Pro TLD

What better way to celebrate the collaboration of two iconic brands than to bring together two legends of a sport. Cam Zink and Troy Lee joined forces and to throw the most epic party they could imagine and usher in the 4th of July.From speed boats to dirt bikes, BBQ’s, rock n roll and fireworks. Celebrating the 4th of July is the ultimate reason for Cam and Troy to mark the launch of 5 new exclusive Five Ten colourways from Troy Lee, including the all new ‘Stars and Stripes’ TLD edition of the Hellcat Pro. Bringing together their friends, families and a heavy hitting crew of the best riders from around the world, ‘celebrate responsibly’ with Cam Zink and Troy Lee.For over 30 years Five Ten and Troy Lee Designs have developed high performance products for bike riders around the world. With both brands equally proud to have worked with the fastest racers and fiercest freeriders to develop industry leading products, the collaboration between Five Ten and Troy Lee Designs was inevitable.Five Ten, the ‘brand of the brave’, emerged out of Yosemite Valley in 1985 with their ‘stealth’ rubber and the mountain bike world soon adopted the technology. From 2000 onwards, Five Ten has been a leader in MTB shoes. In 2011 a new union began between adidas and Five Ten, bringing the best of both brands together in an exclusive collaboration.At the heart of Troy Lee Designs approach to product is a belief in the power of design and technology. They believe that creating products that lead and innovate the market requires a different way of thinking. This approach to product soon formed a history of collaborations between TLD and adidas, with their philosophy’s being more than compatible. Five Ten’s stealth rubber only added to the possibly of blending the power of design with leading technology.Together they have joined forces to release a range of shoes that combine industry leading performance with uncompromised design.“Troy Lee’s designs have become iconic throughout the Mountain Bike world and for any product manager it is a pleasure to work with a designer that inspires you. Having a fresh set of eyes on a product you are passionate about brings ideas to the table that you often couldn’t have conceived yourself. It was a dream to work with Troy on this project” – Luke Hontz, Five Ten Product ManagerNow you can match your riding kit with the exclusive adidas 5.10 x Troy Lee Designs footwear collection, with shoes ranging from race ready to street style.The range of shoes is built up of 5 existing adidas Five Ten models, creating a blank canvas for Troy Lee to add his signature style to.All-day comfort on and off the mountain. These flat pedal shoes provide grip and durability for all-mountain and enduro riding. Troy Lee brings a fresh look to the classic Five Ten design with a fluro yellow colour way his race kits are famous for. An impact-resistant toe box complements the medium-stiff build for a responsive ride. The signature sticky rubber and purpose-built tread pattern keep your feet firmly planted on your pedals. The shoes have a casual look for times off the bike.Get dual performance with these transitional mountain bike shoes. Designed to grip the pedals, they have a weather-resistant suede upper for soft comfort. The skate inspired shoe design is padded for comfort yet lightweight for all-day rides and walks around town. The Troy Lee edition brings a new colourway to the range with a premium aesthetic ready for any situation on or off the bike.Designed for an efficient pedal stroke, The Kestrel Pro Boa® TLD combines our stiffest sole with clipless style for all-mountain riding. The Boa® Fit System dials in a secure fit, while the wide Stealth® C4 rubber sole provides confident footing. Designed in collaboration with Troy Lee Designs, it features breathable mesh inserts and a synthetic upper for all-conditions comfort.The original version of these mountain bike shoes defined flat pedal performance. With a design by Troy Lee, this colourful edition offers a wide, stable platform for enduro and gravity riding. The weather-resistant synthetic upper and impact-resistant toe box deliver durable performance.Take on aggressive rides with these downhill and enduro mountain bike shoes. They feature a fast-drying synthetic upper for wet rides and a clipless style that's versatile and compatible with all clipless mountain bike pedals. The secure lace and hook-and-loop closure supports your foot, and the Stealth® C4™ rubber outsole provides exceptional grip. Taking inspiration from the 4th of July, this exclusive design from Troy Lee lets you celebrate your independence in style.