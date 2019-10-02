Pinkbike.com
Video: Jakob Hartman Goes Loam Surfing in 'Loamliness'
Oct 6, 2019
by
Jackson Parker
Loamliness // Jakob Hartman
by
clear-glass-media
Jakob and I got the chance to get out and shoot some loamy goodness before he left back home. We were pretty tight with time, and weather wasn't on our side. Here's the result of our work... Now get off the internet and go ride your bike!
No Lack of loam on this trail!
First hit nerves for this one.
Videos
Riding Videos
