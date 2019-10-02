Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Jakob Hartman Goes Loam Surfing in 'Loamliness'

Oct 6, 2019
by Jackson Parker  
Loamliness // Jakob Hartman

by clear-glass-media
Jakob and I got the chance to get out and shoot some loamy goodness before he left back home. We were pretty tight with time, and weather wasn't on our side. Here's the result of our work... Now get off the internet and go ride your bike!


No Lack of loam on this trail!

A mix of fear and excitement.
First hit nerves for this one.


