Video: Joel Ducrot Hunts for the Edge

The Edge…There is no honest way to explain it because the only people who really know where it is are the ones who have gone over. The others - the living - are those who pushed their control as far as they felt they could handle it, and then pulled back, or slowed down, or did whatever they had to when it came time to choose between Now and Later. But the edge is still out there.
— Hunter S. Thompson. A Strange and Terrible Saga
Athlete: Joel Ducrot
Video: Scrap Creative
Photos: Margus Riga
Full story: VERSATILITY
Previous Episode: SPEED
7 Comments
This is cinema level right here !
I like it, reminds me of a prodigy song: fast, hard, crazy, over the top - yet after it you feel calmer and more relaxed then before
wanted to see him get redemption on that gap
Post a Comment