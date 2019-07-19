Video: Joel Ducrot Hunts for the Edge

Jul 18, 2019
by SCOTT Sports  

The Edge…There is no honest way to explain it because the only people who really know where it is are the ones who have gone over. The others - the living - are those who pushed their control as far as they felt they could handle it, and then pulled back, or slowed down, or did whatever they had to when it came time to choose between Now and Later. But the edge is still out there.

— Hunter S. Thompson. A Strange and Terrible Saga

Photo Margus Riga

Photo Margus Riga

Photo Margus Riga

Photo Margus Riga

Photo Margus Riga

Photo Margus Riga

Photo Margus Riga

Athlete: Joel Ducrot
Video: Scrap Creative
Photos: Margus Riga

Full story: VERSATILITY
Previous Episode: SPEED

Posted In:
Videos Scott Scott Ransom Riding Videos


7 Comments

  • + 3
 too artsy sorry, just make a raw vid with open corners some roots rocks and jumps in real speed with the sound of wheels and tires,add just a pinch of slowmo with flying dirt and rock -done. saves you money too
  • + 1
 Why not something different after all? All MTB videos look the same nowadays, I feel this one totally refreshing.
This is cinema level right here !
  • + 2
 WOW! If you suffer from epileptic seizures don´t watch that video!

I like it, reminds me of a prodigy song: fast, hard, crazy, over the top - yet after it you feel calmer and more relaxed then before
  • + 1
 actually really liked the style of this! But I didn't need the workout sequences in there and the fact that this video has asbolutely nothing to do with the "built for versatility" slogan Big Grin
  • + 2
 trying a bit too hard?

wanted to see him get redemption on that gap
  • + 1
 Now I want to chuck an angle grinder into a pile of scrap metal and wrench on bikes.
  • + 1
 Someone's been watching Dark. Which is an awesome show btw.

Post a Comment



