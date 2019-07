Video: Martin Söderström Turns up the Style to Win the Åre Video Challenge

Team Douche

Saturday night saw the screening of the 2019 Åre Video Challenge during the Åre Bike Festival in (you guessed it) Åre, Sweden. Four teams made up of some of the best riders in the world duked it out in front of an 800 strong audience at the Holiday Club Arena. This year's contest saw a popular return of Martin Söderström, who in fact hasn't been to Åre since he won the 2012 version of the video contest.Martin and his Team Douche won top honors from the jury and brought home the award for best movie. The (partly) local favorites, and last year's winners, Lightning Thunder, won the people's vote for best stoke while Max Fredriksson won the jury award for best athlete performance.Winner of best movieMartin SöderströmSimon Berggren, Adam Klingeteg and Max WångdahlWinner of the people's stoke awardAlexander Bäckvall, Simon Johansson, Christoffer van Kuijl, Johan Gustavsson and Johan EkmanPeter Eriksson and Philip AlexanderssonMax Fredriksson – winner of best athlete performanceVlog It by Team SendyMax Fredriksson and Anton ThelanderRobban GustavssonLa Chose by Kollektive ProductionsOscar Härnström and Rémy MétallierDarren Hamlin, Pete Brockman and Martin OlssonMENTIONS: @Arebikefestival Watch the original Team Douche edit here: