Video: Martin Söderström Turns up the Style to Win the Åre Video Challenge

Saturday night saw the screening of the 2019 Åre Video Challenge during the Åre Bike Festival in (you guessed it) Åre, Sweden. Four teams made up of some of the best riders in the world duked it out in front of an 800 strong audience at the Holiday Club Arena. This year's contest saw a popular return of Martin Söderström, who in fact hasn't been to Åre since he won the 2012 version of the video contest.
Martin and his Team Douche won top honors from the jury and brought home the award for best movie. The (partly) local favorites, and last year's winners, Lightning Thunder, won the people's vote for best stoke while Max Fredriksson won the jury award for best athlete performance.Team Douche
Winner of best movieRider:
Martin SöderströmFilm & edit:
Simon Berggren, Adam Klingeteg and Max WångdahlLightning Thunder
Winner of the people's stoke awardRiders:
Alexander Bäckvall, Simon Johansson, Christoffer van Kuijl, Johan Gustavsson and Johan EkmanFilm & edit:
Peter Eriksson and Philip AlexanderssonTeam Sendy – Vlog It
Max Fredriksson – winner of best athlete performance
Vlog It by Team SendyRiders:
Max Fredriksson and Anton ThelanderFilm & edit:
Robban GustavssonKollektive Productions – La Chose
La Chose by Kollektive ProductionsRiders:
Oscar Härnström and Rémy MétallierFilm & edit:
Darren Hamlin, Pete Brockman and Martin Olsson
MENTIONS: @Arebikefestival
Region in articleÅre, Sweden
Watch the original Team Douche edit here:
2 Comments
Post a Comment