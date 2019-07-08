Video: Martin Söderström Turns up the Style to Win the Åre Video Challenge

Jul 8, 2019
by AreBikeFestival  
Team Douche – Åre Video Challenge 2019

by AreBikeFestival
Saturday night saw the screening of the 2019 Åre Video Challenge during the Åre Bike Festival in (you guessed it) Åre, Sweden. Four teams made up of some of the best riders in the world duked it out in front of an 800 strong audience at the Holiday Club Arena. This year's contest saw a popular return of Martin Söderström, who in fact hasn't been to Åre since he won the 2012 version of the video contest.

Martin and his Team Douche won top honors from the jury and brought home the award for best movie. The (partly) local favorites, and last year's winners, Lightning Thunder, won the people's vote for best stoke while Max Fredriksson won the jury award for best athlete performance.

Team Douche
Winner of best movie

Rider: Martin Söderström
Film & edit: Simon Berggren, Adam Klingeteg and Max Wångdahl


Lightning Thunder
Winner of the people's stoke award

Riders: Alexander Bäckvall, Simon Johansson, Christoffer van Kuijl, Johan Gustavsson and Johan Ekman
Film & edit: Peter Eriksson and Philip Alexandersson

Lightning Thunder – Åre Video Challenge 2019

by AreBikeFestival
Team Sendy – Vlog It
Max Fredriksson – winner of best athlete performance

Vlog It by Team Sendy

Riders: Max Fredriksson and Anton Thelander
Film & edit: Robban Gustavsson

Team Sendy – Åre Video Challenge 2019

by AreBikeFestival
Kollektive Productions – La Chose
La Chose by Kollektive Productions

Riders: Oscar Härnström and Rémy Métallier
Film & edit: Darren Hamlin, Pete Brockman and Martin Olsson

Kollektive Productions – Åre Video Challenge 2019

by AreBikeFestival
Watch the original Team Douche edit here:



2 Comments

  • + 1
 Everytime I read something about Bikepark Åre it moves up on my list of places to go ride. I think it's in my top 3 now, I must ride there!
  • + 1
 That hop whip on the rock bank over the river was some serious man stuff

