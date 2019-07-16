Video: Mountain Biking's Biggest Jumps Just Got Bigger - Loosefest XL

Jul 16, 2019
by Eric Palmer  

Nico has been making tonnes of changes to the line and added a few amazing features with the help of Clemens, Sam, Remy, Christof and a few other friends.

The line is definitely looking XL with massive transfers and a completely redone hip at the bottom.



Precision Work



Bikepark Laps

Remy turning it up!

The boys were too keen to get testing underway and yesterday evening after a few warm up runs in the bike park, Damon decided to let loose and send it first. Perfect and smooth, all the other boys followed suit and just kept testing the first jump and as they did the smiles just kept growing!

First Hit
First Hit!

Damon flying on the first


Hand Dangler


Sam dialing the lean in and getting sideways already!



We are in for a treat of a week! Keep an eye out for a course walk with Nico taking us through the line.

3 Comments

  • + 4
 Yeah I'd need a completely redone hip if I tried any of these jumps too.
  • + 1
 So they don't even count that first step down hip as a jump? Despite it being bigger than what most people would ever ride
  • + 1
 Vink airlines, first class.

