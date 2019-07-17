Pinkbike.com
Video: Nico Vink, Clemens Kaudela and Sam Reynolds Walk us Through the Huge Loosefest XL Course
Jul 17, 2019
by
Eric Palmer
Follow
Following
Nico, Clemens and Sam take us through the line and changes to make this XL edition better than ever!
Remy prepping the course and the boys on their way up to shred!
Landing on the first is massive!!!
2nd hit!
3rd hit!
This step down drop off is so long and blind, then into the biggest rollercoaster berm
Drop off, carve and now a huge left hip that sends you to the moon! We will see some amazing shapes thrown over this thing!!!
Regions in Article
Bikepark Ferme Libert
Posted In:
Videos
Nico Vink
Sam Reynolds
Loosefest Xl
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
aledilullophotography
(1 hours ago)
I can't believe nico made an CO version of the biggest mtb jump I ever seen in my life!!! Boss!!
[Reply]
+ 1
msix
(56 mins ago)
These.Are.F'King.Huge....! love it...!!
[Reply]
+ 1
scotttherider
(1 hours ago)
This is going to be insane....as always.
[Reply]
+ 1
steezer
(19 mins ago)
Loose bowels spring to mind!
[Reply]
+ 1
rockyflowtbay
(5 mins ago)
Testing would be scary.
[Reply]
+ 1
jlawie
(57 mins ago)
HOLY F**KING SH*T!
[Reply]
+ 1
aledilullophotography
(1 hours ago)
XL version.. damn T9
[Reply]
7 Comments
Post a Comment