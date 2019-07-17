Video: Nico Vink, Clemens Kaudela and Sam Reynolds Walk us Through the Huge Loosefest XL Course

Jul 17, 2019
by Eric Palmer  

Nico, Clemens and Sam take us through the line and changes to make this XL edition better than ever!

Waterboy
Remy prepping the course and the boys on their way up to shred!


Landing on the first is massive!!!


2nd hit
2nd hit!

3rd hit!

This step down drop off is so long and blind, then into the biggest rollercoaster berm

Drop off, carve and now a huge left hip that sends you to the moon! We will see some amazing shapes thrown over this thing!!!


Regions in Article
Bikepark Ferme Libert

Posted In:
Videos Nico Vink Sam Reynolds Loosefest Xl


Must Read This Week
Video: Yet Another Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton
244487 views
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
111704 views
Freeride's Alive - Riding the 2020 Yeti SB165
66568 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
65580 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
65322 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
60506 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
60113 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
47645 views

7 Comments

  • + 1
 I can't believe nico made an CO version of the biggest mtb jump I ever seen in my life!!! Boss!!
  • + 1
 These.Are.F'King.Huge....! love it...!!
  • + 1
 This is going to be insane....as always.
  • + 1
 Loose bowels spring to mind!
  • + 1
 Testing would be scary.
  • + 1
 HOLY F**KING SH*T!
  • + 1
 XL version.. damn T9

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024722
Mobile Version of Website