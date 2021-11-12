Video: Night vs. Day Riding - Can Christina Ride Just As Fast?

Nov 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's that time of year again where riding during daylight hours becomes tougher and tougher. Luckily, with some good equipment, you can make the most of those dark hours. But just how fast can you ride?







7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Some of my fastest ride times on my favorite trails have been at night because hardly anyone is on the trail and it's easier to focus on where you need to go because it's dark. You just have to avoid the night birds that sit in the middle of the trail.
  • 1 0
 I was quite surprised with my comparisons! Less traffic on the trail is a win... Night birds though, sounds spooky haha
  • 3 0
 Christina's slowest night rides would still easily crush me on my best day.
  • 1 0
 Cheers ✌
  • 1 0
 Usually night rides mean I am able to engage in some legal extra curricular mind enhancements so my times are always faster.
  • 1 0
 Best part of night rides in our area is being able to run directional trails in reverse,
  • 1 3
 Came for the comments I was first Left disappointed

