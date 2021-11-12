TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Night vs. Day Riding - Can Christina Ride Just As Fast?
Nov 12, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's that time of year again where riding during daylight hours becomes tougher and tougher. Luckily, with some good equipment, you can make the most of those dark hours. But just how fast can you ride?
Presented by
Light & Motion
.
Visit
lightandmotion.com
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: POC's New Waterproof Dungarees & Pants
47089 views
Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally
45789 views
First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike
45233 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
41968 views
MUST WATCH: Tom Van Steenbergen in ‘Wild West 2’
40922 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Further Should the Longer, Lower, & Slacker Trend Go?
36374 views
Video: Mountain Biker Captures Bear Encounter While Self Filming
36204 views
Aaron Gwin Announces Renewed Contract with Intense
34001 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Rhetti2Ride
(10 mins ago)
Some of my fastest ride times on my favorite trails have been at night because hardly anyone is on the trail and it's easier to focus on where you need to go because it's dark. You just have to avoid the night birds that sit in the middle of the trail.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(3 mins ago)
I was quite surprised with my comparisons! Less traffic on the trail is a win... Night birds though, sounds spooky haha
[Reply]
3
0
earache
(12 mins ago)
Christina's slowest night rides would still easily crush me on my best day.
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(3 mins ago)
Cheers ✌
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(3 mins ago)
Usually night rides mean I am able to engage in some legal extra curricular mind enhancements so my times are always faster.
[Reply]
1
0
Croft1
(0 mins ago)
Best part of night rides in our area is being able to run directional trails in reverse,
[Reply]
1
3
AFunFox
(13 mins ago)
Came for the comments I was first Left disappointed
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008120
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Post a Comment