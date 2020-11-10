Video: Robin Wallner Invents a New Discipline in ‘Gravelduro’

With winter approaching, Robin is slowly making the transition from high alpine riding to gravel shredding. Of course his idea of a gravel ride is a little different than most. You can't take the enduro out of an enduro racer!
The Ibis EWS Team is sponsored by Maxxis Tires, POC, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox Racing Shox, Lizard Skins, Fabric, Stages Cycling, Flaer, Honey Stinger, and Motion Instruments.
18 Comments
Martyn Ashton: Hol up
2012: Martyn Ashton
2013: Danny MacAskill, Chris Akrigg
2014: Chris Akrigg again
2014: Sam Pilgrim
2015: Yoann Barelli
.
.
.
.
2020: Look everybody, I've invented a New Discipline!
Sadly it will further inspire a boatload of teen following roadies to attempt to pick their way down my easiest local trails, skid everywhere, sketchily bomb past hikers and then label those trails as "blacks".
