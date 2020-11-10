Video: Robin Wallner Invents a New Discipline in ‘Gravelduro’

Nov 10, 2020
by Ibis Cycles  

With winter approaching, Robin is slowly making the transition from high alpine riding to gravel shredding. Of course his idea of a gravel ride is a little different than most. You can't take the enduro out of an enduro racer! 




The Ibis EWS Team is sponsored by Maxxis Tires, POC, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox Racing Shox, Lizard Skins, Fabric, Stages Cycling, Flaer, Honey Stinger, and Motion Instruments.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ibis Robin Wallner


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
86475 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
78823 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
67304 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
38119 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
29710 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
29631 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
29522 views
Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health
26788 views

18 Comments

  • 15 0
 Pffff, he’s just letting his ibis do the work
  • 13 1
 "Robin Wallner Invents a New Discipline"
Martyn Ashton: Hol up
  • 9 1
 2011: Morvelo-Ride Everything
2012: Martyn Ashton
2013: Danny MacAskill, Chris Akrigg
2014: Chris Akrigg again
2014: Sam Pilgrim
2015: Yoann Barelli
.
.
.
.
2020: Look everybody, I've invented a New Discipline!
  • 9 0
 The mountain biking community really is a haven for kooky nerds. Which is why I like it.
  • 9 1
 THIS is how every single tattooed, mustachioed, ironic plaid shirt wearing, cold press coffee connoisseur reader of The Radavist thinks / wishes they could ride like.
  • 9 0
 Further proof it’s not the bike, it’s the rider!
  • 13 6
 Reminds me of the time I entered the Tour de France on a skateboard. Nearly as pointless too.
  • 6 1
 Reminds me of Yoann Barelli bombing downhill on his cx bike, I need more of that
  • 1 0
 Awesome skills.

Sadly it will further inspire a boatload of teen following roadies to attempt to pick their way down my easiest local trails, skid everywhere, sketchily bomb past hikers and then label those trails as "blacks".
  • 4 0
 Suspension is overrated anyways.
  • 4 1
 Oh great a new bike genre
  • 3 1
 Funny how much easier putting flat bars on makes all of this.
  • 1 0
 Here come all the haters....who probably couldn't do most of this on ANY bike.
  • 2 0
 Kinda wish there was an ebike version of this..
  • 1 0
 wow
  • 3 3
 Gravel sales going down?
  • 2 0
 no
  • 3 3
 This is a joke...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011405
Mobile Version of Website