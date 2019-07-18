Pinkbike.com
Video: Success and Stoke for Hyper Bicycles at Big White
Jul 18, 2019
by
eric carter
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
by
HyperBicycles
Views: 223
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
The Hyper Bicycles team recap edit from a fantastic weekend at the Big White Invitational Freeride Days. Film & Edit by Calvin Huth
Bas van Steenbergen was having a blast riding so close to home at Big White. Big whips went down on Saturday night.
Raymond George was loving the size and flow of the slope course. Ray was consistently boosting high airs and pushing himself.
Jordy Scott came to Big White to try her hand at slope style. Her first time riding features of this size had her smiling ear to ear. 3rd place on the day and hungry for the next event.
Bas and new team rider Bryce Stroud placed 1st and 2nd in the Air DH on the super fun Joker trail at Big White.
The speed Bas was carrying on the Air DH course was amazing landing him in the top spot and a place on the "Hyper Hot Seat"
Jordy pushing up for another one of her many runs on the slope course.
Raymond George posted up atop the amazing Tom van Steenbergen designed slope course with his Hyper DJ bike.
Team manager Eric Carter and Bas have a few laughs while discussing their respective race runs down The Joker for the Air DH.
Regions in Article
Big White
Posted In:
Videos
Hyper
Bas Van Steenbergen
Riding Videos
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
youknowitsus
(58 mins ago)
Remember that one time Hyper was gonna make a DH bike and then literally took 10 years to release it. That was awesome.
[Reply]
+ 3
Nimble9
(55 mins ago)
Pepperidge Farm remembers
[Reply]
+ 2
biker245
(47 mins ago)
i wonder if all those hyper athletes will get their contracts paid out.....
[Reply]
+ 1
Larkey1
(1 hours ago)
Raymond George is a beast! Also a super nice guy. Always stoked to see what he's been up to!
[Reply]
+ 1
volcom5655
(42 mins ago)
Yew EC!!
[Reply]
