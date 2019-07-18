Video: Success and Stoke for Hyper Bicycles at Big White

Bas van Steenbergen was having a blast riding so close to home at Big White. Big whips went down on Saturday night.

Raymond George was loving the size and flow of the slope course. Ray was consistently boosting high airs and pushing himself.

Jordy Scott came to Big White to try her hand at slope style. Her first time riding features of this size had her smiling ear to ear. 3rd place on the day and hungry for the next event.

Bas and new team rider Bryce Stroud placed 1st and 2nd in the Air DH on the super fun Joker trail at Big White.

The speed Bas was carrying on the Air DH course was amazing landing him in the top spot and a place on the "Hyper Hot Seat"

Jordy pushing up for another one of her many runs on the slope course.

Raymond George posted up atop the amazing Tom van Steenbergen designed slope course with his Hyper DJ bike.

Team manager Eric Carter and Bas have a few laughs while discussing their respective race runs down The Joker for the Air DH.

The Hyper Bicycles team recap edit from a fantastic weekend at the Big White Invitational Freeride Days. Film & Edit by Calvin Huth