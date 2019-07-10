Video: The New MRP Ribbon SL Fork is Designed for Downcountry

PRESS RELEASE: MRP
Are you “downcountry”? The new Ribbon SL from MRP is.
Easily dismissed as yet another sub-genre of mountain biking, “downcountry” is actually a perfect distillation of the type of experience that a lot of us are after. It’s not a type of riding or racing, nor is it a niche within a niche, and it’s definitely not just synonymous with “trail”. Downcountry is a way of life, it’s the “I’m gonna send it” mentality applied to bike and component choice, pace, and overall attitude. It’s not specific to a particular part of the ride, not the downhill or the climb, it’s the whole shebang.
It’s Tomac-era mountain biking: leaping before you look, two-wheel drifting, and sprinting to exhaustion. It’s squeezing every last minute out of your lunch ride, showing back up at work drenched in sweat, caked in dust, and possibly bleeding a little here and there. It’s that heart-skipping moment you think you might have cut a tight line too close and yet, miraculously
, nothing happens at all. It’s that moment you catch yourself riding way outside your capabilities because you’ve somehow ended up between two faster riders on the weekly shop ride. It’s hanging it all out for an imaginary, virtual trophy that not even your parents will congratulate you for winning.
Downcountry is best experienced with components that can handle day-in, day-out punishment. You don’t have a World Cup pit setup awaiting you at the trailhead or a mechanic to tear down and rebuild your rig between rides. You can’t downcountry like a boss cowboy or cowgirl without a trusty steed. A downcountry-ready bike can’t suck the life out of you on the climb or hold you back on the descent.
Enter the Ribbon SL, a downcountry fork that’s both business and party in the front. Heck, its business is to party. It’s our award-winning Ribbon on the Keto diet — slimmed down, chiseled, and ripped. A chassis based around 35mm stanchions vetted for heavy lifting, but trimmed of all fat. With up to 130mm of travel, the Ribbon SL perfectly pairs with the new breed of rally-ready short travel 29ers. The FulFilll air spring is volume adjustable for control over progression, while its independent negative chamber produces a supple initial stroke that common self-equalizing air springs can’t touch. This pairing of tunability means you no longer have to concede comfort for capability; small bump performance for big-hit support. Consistent and exact damping is handled by the EssenTTial damper that features twin-tube architecture and a low-friction, low-pressure floating piston that outperforms and outlasts the typical bladder-based design.
A brawny chassis, purpose-built spring and damper, and a directive to charge any trail are what make the lightweight Ribbon SL definitively downcountry.
Ribbon SL decal options: MRP Ribbon SL Details Stanchion Size:
35mmTravel:
120 or 130mm (Internally adjustable to 110mm)Weight:
3.95 lbs. / 1.79 kgSpring system:
FulFill independent positive and negative chamber system.External Adjustments:
8-position low-speed compression and rebound.Internal Adjustments:
Travel (110-130mm), spring volume with Huck Puck™ systemOffset:
46 OR 51mmDecal Options:
Nine to choose fromUS MSRP:
$899.95Product Page: Ribbon SL
