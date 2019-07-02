Video: Training at Home in North Carolina with Mulally, Norton and Morgan

Jul 2, 2019
by Newground  


The American Dream, a video series that follows three good friends Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, and Max Morgan through their downtime, training, and antics at home as they prepare for the 2019 World Cup Season.

Neko, Max and Dakotah all live and train together in North Carolina and Tennessee making this a natural fit for us at Newground Hard Dutch Latte, a local NC company, we support the boys and work on a bunch of fun media projects together throughout the year. Follow the guys through their adventures outside of the circuit in this series produced by Jack Berg.

In Episode two they head back up to North Carolina to get a full week of training before round #2 of the Downhill World Cup in Fort William. Watch as the boys, live the American dream, shredding trail bikes, dirt bikes, and finish the week off with some downhill racing at Beech Mountain.

Missed episode one of The American Dream? Check it out here.






Newground is a 5% ABV Hard Dutch Latte; A perfectly blended hard latte made in Holland with real coffee and Dutch cream. Made to EU standards (Non-GMO) with Natural Flavors and No B.S. we are launching with Café Latte and Chai Latte flavors, with Mocha and Salted Caramel being introduced in the spring of 2020. The Cafe Latte has caffeine which is naturally occurring from the real coffee used to make it, while the Chai Tea version is made with decaffeinated tea so as to provide an option for those not looking for an extra lift.

