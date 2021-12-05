Video: Vinny T, Nico Vink, Louis Reboul & Christian Rigal Shred Loose Freeride Lines

Dec 4, 2021
by Vincent Tupin  

After Rampage we headed up to Big Water and had an amazing day riding Freeride lines with good friends. This is one of the best Freeride spot I have ever ridden !

Riders: Louis Reboul, Nico Vink, Christian Rigal.



Posted In:
Videos Christian Rigal Louis Reboul Nico Vink Vincent Tupin


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
76305 views
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
67822 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
57161 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
49401 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
43069 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
42935 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
39812 views
Intend Announces the Ebonite Bandit - a One-and-a-Half Crown Fork
38116 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006686
Mobile Version of Website