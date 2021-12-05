TV
Video: Vinny T, Nico Vink, Louis Reboul & Christian Rigal Shred Loose Freeride Lines
Dec 4, 2021
by
Vincent Tupin
After Rampage we headed up to Big Water and had an amazing day riding Freeride lines with good friends. This is one of the best Freeride spot I have ever ridden !
Riders: Louis Reboul, Nico Vink, Christian Rigal.
Videos
Christian Rigal
Louis Reboul
Nico Vink
Vincent Tupin
