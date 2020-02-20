Video: George Brannigan Gets Loose in Queenstown

At the moment most bike parks, unfortunately, are closed and for a winter break. At least this is the case here in Europe. On the other side of the world, however, the situation is quite different. In New Zealand it’s high season and the newest member of our Propain Factory Racing Team
, George Brannigan
, shows us how he spends the summer.
For this edit, we gave George Brannigan our new Tyee
and set him loose upon his usual habitat of Queenstown.
Queenstown offers everything you need to have fun with the Tyee, from steep downhills with fat jumps to flowy trails and breathtaking scenery. With crazy speed and the typical Brannigan Style, the DH World Cup racer shows that he is visibly comfortable on our enduro bike.
Video and Photos: Paul Rayner @interrobangstudios
