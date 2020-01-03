Video: Mike Jones Goes From Teenage Pinner to World Cup Pro in 'Dreams'

I first met Mike at Llangollen Welsh Champs in 2010, it was wetter than an otters pocket and at that time the track was brand new and had basically become a straight line down one of the steepest hills in the country, absolute carnage. But I remember seeing Mike, fully kitted out in tracksuit, football trainers and an Alloy MX jersey pinning it on his Norco and just thinking. Man, I hope this boy in trackies doesn't beat me. I beat Mike that race but he got me in the 16 consecutively after that. — Matthew Davies, Rider & the long-haired fella behind Black Vein Media

Behind the scenes:

Adam Slade



When I was thinking about this video there was only one guy I had in mind to play the part of a teenage Mike Jones, similar in looks and build Adam is also a Pinner on a bike and tearing up the South Wales & British scene as Mike did in his Youth and Junior days. It only seemed fitting to get Adam to jump in as the teenage Mike and Adam was keen enough to jump on board and lend his hand in acting & riding for the afternoon. Adams brother Jack Slade 'Media' also came along to help shoot and get some behind the scenes footage.





Since having a good friendship with Mike since we both started racing downhill it was about time we got together to make an edit. we set out on finding some time in between racing and training to get out and film for 2 days. A day of trail riding and a day of downhill. We decided on CwmCarn and the Risca Valley for the trail bike scenes with the help of Darrell of Cwmdown uplift services letting me hang out the side of his van filming at 25MPH and carting us around for the day. The second day we headed to the infamous Rheola downhill track, Rocky, Rooty, Fast and Loose it provides loads of variety in training and is probably one of the best tracks in the UK.