Video: Yoann Barelli & Remy Metailler Return for Another Attempt at a Huge Send

Apr 15, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Yoann Barelli and I are back to tackle that rock to rock drop. It looks small in videos and photos but it is quite intimidating! Yoann is obviously a master for that kind of riding and has seen the feature many times, but did not feel like he had it.

For episode 3, he wanted to go back and ride it!

Watch again

Episode 1:


Episode 2:

New Episode


Thanks for watching!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler Yoann Barelli


23 Comments

  • 24 2
 Yoann, next time you approach such a drop, just say "REMY20" and it will be 20% easier Wink
  • 6 2
 Been following Remy for a while now, the kid is so humble and puts out excellent videos. Keep it going brother.
  • 4 0
 Thank you for letting us in on the process Yoann and not editing out the build up. Super helpful and much appreciated
  • 4 0
 Epic! Nice videos and trail analysis info for viewers sir!
  • 3 2
 Wow, Remy is such a nice guy. Putting on Yoann's gear, full face and dark googles and riding his bike so he could do that drop and make it look like Yoann did it. Such a good guy. Hehe, totally joking of course.
  • 2 0
 Oh man I was feeling that one. Yeah Yoann, nice work!!
  • 1 0
 these guys are putting out some of the best freeride content at the moment IMO
  • 1 0
 .... enters ... nope turns around... exits.
  • 1 0
 Glad it's not just my codes that sound like that
  • 1 0
 Why people, especially pros put up with this is beyond me. I have run Guide RS and RSC for 4+ years without geese mating (unless in pouring rain). Just get some Galfer rotors and some non-SRAM pads. Silent Power all day.
  • 1 0
 Favourite box set this year.
