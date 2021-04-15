Video: Yoann Barelli & Remy Metailler Return for Another Attempt at a Huge Send

Yoann Barelli and I are back to tackle that rock to rock drop. It looks small in videos and photos but it is quite intimidating! Yoann is obviously a master for that kind of riding and has seen the feature many times, but did not feel like he had it.
For episode 3, he wanted to go back and ride it!
