Video: Dawn 'Til Dusk in Chatel with Flow Groh & Antoine Buffart

After a tough springtime in lockdown, imprisoned at home with only old bike videos for comfort - the restrictions finally lifted and Flowgroh headed for the Alps with nothing but his bicycles and a lift ticket. Shredding from the morning hours 'till night, it's rumoured he made up 4 months of descending time in one flat-out week.
With team mate Antoine Buffart to ride with, Mateo Verdier to bleed his brakes and a bunch of mates to be found at every turn - Flow was onto a winner. Is there a better place to spend your summer than Bikepark Chatel?
Check out this 9 minute epic to find out.....
Special thanks to Bikepark Chatel, Cannondale, Jelle Harnisfeger, Hoshi Yoshida / SR Suntour, Caro Lefevre, Antoine Buffart, Mateo Verdier, SwitchFive shop and all the riders that made this one a fun one! Go ride your bike!
Video: Jelle Harnisfeger | Photos: Hoshi Yoshida
