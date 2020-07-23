Video: Dawn 'Til Dusk in Chatel with Flow Groh & Antoine Buffart

by ReverseComponents  

After a tough springtime in lockdown, imprisoned at home with only old bike videos for comfort - the restrictions finally lifted and Flowgroh headed for the Alps with nothing but his bicycles and a lift ticket. Shredding from the morning hours 'till night, it's rumoured he made up 4 months of descending time in one flat-out week.

With team mate Antoine Buffart to ride with, Mateo Verdier to bleed his brakes and a bunch of mates to be found at every turn - Flow was onto a winner. Is there a better place to spend your summer than Bikepark Chatel?

Check out this 9 minute epic to find out.....

Special thanks to Bikepark Chatel, Cannondale, Jelle Harnisfeger, Hoshi Yoshida / SR Suntour, Caro Lefevre, Antoine Buffart, Mateo Verdier, SwitchFive shop and all the riders that made this one a fun one! Go ride your bike!

Video: Jelle Harnisfeger | Photos: Hoshi Yoshida

Photo Hoshi Yoshida SR Suntour
Good times on the Vorachatak line.

Photo Hoshi Yoshida SR Suntour
A Chatel resident in the summer months, Antoine Buffart knows how to throw a bicycle around.

Photo Hoshi Yoshida SR Suntour
The views are worth it alone.

Photo Hoshi Yoshida SR Suntour
Not to mention the flow that is on offer.

Photo Hoshi Yoshida SR Suntour

Photo Hoshi Yoshida

Photo Hoshi Yoshida SR Suntour
High mountains mean high speeds.

Photo Hoshi Yoshida SR Suntour
The Dream team, Jelle Harnisfeger and Flowgroh.

Photo Hoshi Yoshida
Until next time!


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 He did all that with a hard boiled egg in his pocket! Pretty entertaining for a 9 min edit.
  • 2 0
 Flow Groh & Antoine Buffart equals PARTYSHRED !!

