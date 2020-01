Video: Kilian Bron Chases Volcanoes in his First Edit with Commencal

Was it real?

The wind whistles continuously in my ears.The scent of sulfur attack my nostrils.Vertigo twists my guts.I think it was real.The rashes still heat my skin.The waves rock me.These landscapes, my eyes remember them.Yes, it had to be real.Unless…Let Kilian and his crew guide you in search of volcanoes!Rider: Kilian BRONDirected by: Léon PERRINFilm: Léon PERRIN & Gaetan CLARYEdit: Léon PERRINStill Photography: Jb LIAUTARDMusic & Sound Edit: Léo LUNELDrone FPV: Pierre DUPONTSkippers: Lucas FRIGOUT & Adrien DESUSpecial thanks: OHLINS & KSWatch all videos from COMMENCAL Media department here Watch all videos from Kilian BRON here