Win: $10,000 in Prizing Thanks to Deathgrip Movie

#DeathgripUltimateRoost – The Official Deathgrip Movie Competition
To celebrate the release of Deathgrip
, Brendan Fairclough is giving you the chance to win the ultimate prize package worth over $10,000 USD, including a Scott Gambler 710 complete bike
.
Throughout Deathgrip, Brendan and the crew can be found roosting turns all over the world and now they want to challenge you to do the same.
The #DeathgripUltimateRoost
competition is simple. Create a video or photograph of yourself roosting a turn and upload it to Instagram or Facebook using #DeathgripUltimateRoost
and tagging @deathgripmovie
Who better to pick a winner than Brendog himself who will be reviewing the photos and videos over the next six weeks in search of the winner.
What’s on offer? We a have pulled to together a dream prize package for the #DeathgripUltimateRoost
winner worth over $10,000 USD:
• Scott-Sports Gambler 710 complete bike
• GoPro Hero 5
• SCOTT-Sports signature Deathgrip Prospect goggles
• LifeProof iPhone 7 case
• Monster Energy x DMR Deathgrips
• Yakima Dr. Tray hitch rack
• DMR Brendog Vault pedals
• Deity bar and stem combo
• Troy Lee Designs D3 carbon MIPS helmet
On top of this, we have a series of runner up ‘Honourable Mention' prizes including:
• GoPro Hero 5 Session
• SCOTT-Sports signature Deathgrip Prospect goggles
• Monster Energy x DMR Deathgrips
• LifeProof iPhone 7 case
• Yakima Crash Pad
• DMR Brendog Vault pedals
• Deity bar and stem combo
So what is stopping you? Hit play on Deathgrip now, get inspired and head to the trail to film your #DeathgripUltimateRoost
entry.
Download the complete movie now http://geni.us/DEATHGRIP
– Deathgrip
, A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough is available for digital download on Itunes, Amazon, Google Play and more.#Deathgripmovie | Deathgripmovie.tv | @Deathgripmovie | Deathgripbook.tv
