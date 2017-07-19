SPONSORED

Win: $10,000 in Prizing Thanks to Deathgrip Movie

Jul 19, 2017
by Clay Porter  
DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST
Photo – Ewald Sadie

#DeathgripUltimateRoost – The Official Deathgrip Movie Competition

To celebrate the release of Deathgrip, Brendan Fairclough is giving you the chance to win the ultimate prize package worth over $10,000 USD, including a Scott Gambler 710 complete bike.

Throughout Deathgrip, Brendan and the crew can be found roosting turns all over the world and now they want to challenge you to do the same.

The #DeathgripUltimateRoost competition is simple. Create a video or photograph of yourself roosting a turn and upload it to Instagram or Facebook using #DeathgripUltimateRoost and tagging @deathgripmovie

Who better to pick a winner than Brendog himself who will be reviewing the photos and videos over the next six weeks in search of the winner.

What’s on offer? We a have pulled to together a dream prize package for the #DeathgripUltimateRoost winner worth over $10,000 USD:


Scott-Sports Gambler 710 complete bike
GoPro Hero 5
SCOTT-Sports signature Deathgrip Prospect goggles
LifeProof iPhone 7 case
Monster Energy x DMR Deathgrips
Yakima Dr. Tray hitch rack
DMR Brendog Vault pedals
Deity bar and stem combo
Troy Lee Designs D3 carbon MIPS helmet

On top of this, we have a series of runner up ‘Honourable Mention' prizes including:

GoPro Hero 5 Session
SCOTT-Sports signature Deathgrip Prospect goggles
Monster Energy x DMR Deathgrips
LifeProof iPhone 7 case
Yakima Crash Pad
DMR Brendog Vault pedals
Deity bar and stem combo

So what is stopping you? Hit play on Deathgrip now, get inspired and head to the trail to film your #DeathgripUltimateRoost entry.

Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer

by ClayPorter
Views: 61,060    Faves: 277    Comments: 7


Download the complete movie now http://geni.us/DEATHGRIPDeathgrip, A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough is available for digital download on Itunes, Amazon, Google Play and more.


#Deathgripmovie | Deathgripmovie.tv | @Deathgripmovie | Deathgripbook.tv


MENTIONS: @ClayPorter


 awesome. now everyone is going to be going around roosting up local trails....
 Didn't we have enough roost shots during the pic of the year?
 #digwhereyouroost
 He's gambling with this contest.... oh fuck now I'm using puns.
 Unadulterated berm destruction, a trail builder's special
 Thanks for the contest, but there is only gonna be one or a few winner(s). Make us all winners with a free premiere we re all waiting for
 so what if my "friend" is roosting handicapped?
 I sense a POY winner...
 When does the contest go until?
