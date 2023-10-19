Win A Custom YT Capra & Raise Money for Breast Cancer Prevention

Words
We built an amazing $10k dream bike, and we're giving it away! What started as a casual text with @juanpabloraba has turned into one of the most amazing bikes we could ever imagine.
Juan & I were talking about how we could help our friends at Keep A Breast with their mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. On thing turned to another, a few things snowballed and we ended up with this amazing YT Capra dream build that we are raffling off with a goal of raising $40,000 for our friends at Keep a Breast.
1000 entries are available for $30 on our website throughout the month of October or until sold out.
The raffle coincides with the launch of our Versus x Keep A Breast LTD Edition tire. Only 400 sets will be produced, and can only be purchased during the month of October (or until sold out). Each set includes 2 LTD Edition tires, a LTD Edition t-shirt, and an automatic entry for the raffle, as well as other unannounced surprise goodies.
The drawing for Versus x Keep A Breast dream build YT Capra will be held in mid-November 2023.
Global shipping is included, check with your local laws to verify eligibility.
"The value of this build goes beyond the $10,000 total dollar amount of the bike. You can't place a value on what Keep A Breast does to educate women on early breast cancer detection, prevention, and action," commented Versus Tires Founder Scott Hultgren, "my mom had breast cancer and it seems like everyone I've met knows someone who's been affected by it. I wanted to do something to help my friends at Keep A Breast with their mission."
We'd like to thank our partners for believing in the initiative, as well as donating their product, time and support.
Custom DEITY Racepoint Bars + Margura MT7 Pro brakes | Stikrd Custom I [heart) boobies Fox 38
Photos do no justice Tec_Gnar's paint wizardry
Industry Nine + SRAM Transmission + 5DEV Drivetrain Combo
Pink All-Mountain Keep A Breast Collab tire samples
Complete Bike Build Details:
• Frame: YT Capra
Core 2 – Size Medium
• Tires: Versus KAB Collab Prototype / All Mountain Trail Casing
• Paint: TecGnar
• Wheelset: SpokeX SX310
w/Industry Nine
Hydra Hubs
• Cranks: 5Dev
R-Spec Trail Enduro Cranks
• Chainrings: 5Dev
3 Bolt Titanium Chainring T-Type
• Pedals: 5Dev
All Around Pedal
• Drivetrain: SRAM Transmission
• Handlebars: DEITY Components
Racepoint 35 HBar 38 I KAB Pink (custom)
• Stem: DEITY Components
Copperhead Stem 35mm
• Grips: DEITY Components
Lockjaw
• Saddle: DEITY Components
Speedtrap AM
• Seat Angle Adjuster: Aenomaly Constructs
Switchgrade
• Inserts: Tannus
Armor
• Suspension Branding: Stikrd
• Protection: RideWrap
Watch the guys at the YT Mill in San Clemente build up "the best non-rampage bike they've ever built"
Our LTD Edition Versus x Keep A Breast tire is based on our Pinkbike tested
All-Mountain tread pattern built on our updated 3-ply "Enduro Casing". This limited run of 400 sets will only available for preorder during the month of October. Each set includes tires, an automatic entry into the KAB Dream Build Raffle, a LTD Edition t-shirt and extra unannounced goodies.
Versus Tires x Keep A Breast LTD Edition Tire Details
For more information, to order tires or get tickets, please visit the Versus Tires x Keep A Breast Collab
page
About Keep A Breast
The Keep A Breast Foundation
™(KAB) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. Since it was founded in 2000, KAB has acknowledged the power and vision of our young population–ready to be engaged and educated, to establish their identities through meaningful action. We strive to empower youth to become their own health advocates and believe that art and creative expression are powerful healing tools. "i love boobies!" an inscription on our popular, Supreme Court-stirring merchandise, continues to spark conversation and prompt action globally.
The pics/video do this bike no justice. Tecgnar did an amazing job with the paint & the build kit is all-time.
Hard to believe someone is going to win this for $30! Global shipping is included for the winner.
That being said though, Henry Quinney tested (and liked) our folding tires in BC last winter, which are currently 60 durometer.