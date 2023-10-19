Win A Custom YT Capra & Raise Money for Breast Cancer Prevention

Oct 18, 2023
by VersusTires  

Versus x Keep A Breast Bike for the Boobies
A BIKE FOR THE BOOBIES
Versus Tires x Keep A Breast Collab & Giveaway Bike

Words: VersusTires

We built an amazing $10k dream bike, and we're giving it away! What started as a casual text with @juanpabloraba has turned into one of the most amazing bikes we could ever imagine.

Juan & I were talking about how we could help our friends at Keep A Breast with their mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. On thing turned to another, a few things snowballed and we ended up with this amazing YT Capra dream build that we are raffling off with a goal of raising $40,000 for our friends at Keep a Breast.

1000 entries are available for $30 on our website throughout the month of October or until sold out.


The raffle coincides with the launch of our Versus x Keep A Breast LTD Edition tire. Only 400 sets will be produced, and can only be purchased during the month of October (or until sold out). Each set includes 2 LTD Edition tires, a LTD Edition t-shirt, and an automatic entry for the raffle, as well as other unannounced surprise goodies.

The drawing for Versus x Keep A Breast dream build YT Capra will be held in mid-November 2023.
Global shipping is included, check with your local laws to verify eligibility.

"The value of this build goes beyond the $10,000 total dollar amount of the bike. You can't place a value on what Keep A Breast does to educate women on early breast cancer detection, prevention, and action," commented Versus Tires Founder Scott Hultgren, "my mom had breast cancer and it seems like everyone I've met knows someone who's been affected by it. I wanted to do something to help my friends at Keep A Breast with their mission."

We'd like to thank our partners for believing in the initiative, as well as donating their product, time and support.

photo
Versus Tires x Keep A Breast Dream Build

photo
Custom DEITY Racepoint Bars + Margura MT7 Pro brakes | Stikrd Custom I [heart) boobies Fox 38

photo
Photos do no justice Tec_Gnar's paint wizardry

photo
Industry Nine + SRAM Transmission + 5DEV Drivetrain Combo

photo
Pink All-Mountain Keep A Breast Collab tire samples

Complete Bike Build Details:
• Frame: YT Capra Core 2 – Size Medium
• Tires: Versus KAB Collab Prototype / All Mountain Trail Casing
• Paint: TecGnar
• Wheelset: SpokeX SX310 w/Industry Nine Hydra Hubs
• Cranks: 5Dev R-Spec Trail Enduro Cranks
• Chainrings: 5Dev 3 Bolt Titanium Chainring T-Type
• Pedals: 5Dev All Around Pedal
• Drivetrain: SRAM Transmission
• Handlebars: DEITY Components Racepoint 35 HBar 38 I KAB Pink (custom)
• Stem: DEITY Components Copperhead Stem 35mm
• Grips: DEITY Components Lockjaw
• Saddle: DEITY Components Speedtrap AM
• Seat Angle Adjuster: Aenomaly Constructs Switchgrade
• Inserts: Tannus Armor
• Suspension Branding: Stikrd
• Protection: RideWrap

Watch the guys at the YT Mill in San Clemente build up "the best non-rampage bike they've ever built"

Our LTD Edition Versus x Keep A Breast tire is based on our Pinkbike tested All-Mountain tread pattern built on our updated 3-ply "Enduro Casing". This limited run of 400 sets will only available for preorder during the month of October. Each set includes tires, an automatic entry into the KAB Dream Build Raffle, a LTD Edition t-shirt and extra unannounced goodies. 

Versus x Keep A Breast LTD Edition Tire
Versus Tires x Keep A Breast LTD Edition Tire

Versus x Keep A Breast LTD Edition Tire i3boobies
Versus x Keep A Breast LTD Edition Tire Detail
Versus Tires x Keep A Breast LTD Edition Tire Details

For more information, to order tires or get tickets, please visit the Versus Tires x Keep A Breast Collab page

About Keep A Breast
The Keep A Breast Foundation™(KAB) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. Since it was founded in 2000, KAB has acknowledged the power and vision of our young population–ready to be engaged and educated, to establish their identities through meaningful action. We strive to empower youth to become their own health advocates and believe that art and creative expression are powerful healing tools. "i love boobies!" an inscription on our popular, Supreme Court-stirring merchandise, continues to spark conversation and prompt action globally.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Versus YT Industries


Author Info:
VersusTires avatar

Member since Jan 28, 2020
5 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2023
166112 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2023
84617 views
Video: Welcome to the 2023 Enduro Bike Field Test
84246 views
Rampage Judge Darren Berrecloth Speaks Out On 2023 Event
76555 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
73601 views
Day 1 Randoms: Bespoked Show 2023
48428 views
Yeti Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website Sales
48405 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta 5 SX - Supercross for a Reason
47566 views

11 Comments
  • 8 0
 God Save The Boobies!!! (bike looks good too...) lol
  • 2 0
 Thank you @pinkbike! We've been working on this for quite a while, it's great to see such a (mostly) positive response the bike and initiative has had. We're really excited to be able to help our friends @Keep A Brest!

The pics/video do this bike no justice. Tecgnar did an amazing job with the paint & the build kit is all-time.
Hard to believe someone is going to win this for $30! Global shipping is included for the winner.
  • 1 0
 That thing is both ridiculous and awesome. I got a ticket, but not sure if that bike needs to be ridden or put in a trophy case.
  • 3 0
 As a Capra owner, I would 100% ride this!
  • 2 0
 Pink Tires!!!! I need. Makes me miss my BMX days.
  • 1 1
 Wow, 60-64 durometer. Maybe a long lasting rear tire at least.
  • 2 0
 That's the best we could do with the colored rubber, it's just a firmer compound.
That being said though, Henry Quinney tested (and liked) our folding tires in BC last winter, which are currently 60 durometer.
  • 1 0
 @VersusTires: Assumed the coloring had an impact, its for a good cause though and a tshirt is included plus they'll be very unique on the trails.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049750
Mobile Version of Website