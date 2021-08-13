'A Biker's Ballad' from Matchstick Productions is Available Now on iTunes, Amazon, Xbox & Vimeo on Demand

Aug 13, 2021
by Matchstick Productions  

Check it out on iTunes, Amazon, Xbox and Vimeo on Demand. Here

PRESS RELEASE: Matchstick Productions

Matchstick Productions’ latest creation, “A Biker’s Ballad”. The team at Matchstick has brought you the highest level ski movies for years. Now we are bringing that same stoke to mountain biking.

This new film from Matchstick Productions explores the various disciplines of mountain biking in the birthplace of the sport, Crested Butte, CO. Ranging from Enduro to Cross Country to Freeride, the film makers at Matchstick leave no stone unturned. This is a bike movie for all riders and an ode to the deep rooted culture of the sport.

Featuring: Richie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia Astle

Shot on Location: Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN

Matchstickpro.com/tour for information on the Film Tour.

Contact info@mspfilms.com for more information.

More info at Matchstickpro.com

Reed Boggs ripping the fall leaves while filming for A Biker s Ballad in Crested Butte.
Screen Grab of Reed Boggs from a Biker's Ballad in Crested Butte


Photo by Jeff Cricco
Photo of Lauren Bingham, Richie Rude and Shawn Neer by Jeff Cricco

Photo by Jeff Cricco
Photo of Richie Rude and Shawn Neer by Jeff Cricco

Photo by Jeff Cricco
Photo of Ray George by Jeff Cricco

Photo by Dave Kozlowski
Photo of Nate Hills in Crested Butte by Dave Kozlowski

Photo by Dave Kozlowski
Photo of Nate Hills in Crested Butte by Dave Kozlowski

Dave Kozlowski-Richie Rude-CrestedButte
Photo of Richie Rude in Crested Butte by Dave Kozlowski

Photo of Lauren Bingham in Crested Butte by Dave Kozlowski.

Photo by Jeff Cricco
Photo of Nicholi Rogatkin and Reed Boggs by Jeff Cricco


Posted In:
Videos Press Releases


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
74328 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
72786 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
62782 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
59144 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
56272 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
46894 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
43829 views
Review: Knolly Warden LT
42886 views

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 I know what I'm doing tonight.
  • 2 0
 I'm happy I'm off Insta but I'm sad to not see quality Koz photos often. Beautiful shots man!
  • 3 0
 The Nate Hills pics were at Hartman's Rocks in Gunrack Colorado.
  • 2 0
 Wish Pinkbike still did premiers on here for an evening like they used to
  • 1 0
 Hell Yeah! Stoked to scope this
  • 1 0
 “British Columbia”. It’s a big place.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely huge.. Casey Brown and gang road trip from Nelson through the Yukon. Tough listing all the spots.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007763
Mobile Version of Website