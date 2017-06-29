A Brewing Storm: Vallnord DH World Cup 2017 - Practice Photo Epic











Bikes and bodies may be feeling a little tired after an intense stint of World Cup and Crankworx racing, but those looking for an easier time of it have come looking at the wrong place. Vallnord, Andorra—a track to separate the men from the boys and one steeped in past dramas and intense racing. This year is set to be no different.



After a wet track walk, the riders were perhaps a little perplexed to find a track much drier and tackier than they had anticipated. The holes and ruts left from Masters World Champs last week were dug deeper and stretched ever longer, those turns that were given a facelift by the maintenance staff were quickly excavated, becoming rougher with each run down the hill.



Riders are getting dialed into the track but with the ever present danger of the weather dropping another dimension into the mix, it’s set to be an unpredictable weekend of racing. The big news coming into Andorra was the return of Rachel Atherton after her dislocated shoulder in Fort William, will she have the pace to be a contender on Saturday?



The battle royal at the top of the men's standings is set to turn fierce with Gwin and Minnaar looking like they are in for a season long duel, the next two races could and might well decide which way the overall trophy is heading. Both have had mixed results here at Andorra, perhaps opening the door for a new contender—Someone like Danny Hart? He’s back on 27.5” wheels, won in Crankworx last week, and clambered to the top of the timed training standings on familiar, previously race winning territory. All will come clear in the coming days but first, delve into all the best action from today’s practice sessions.





