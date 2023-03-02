Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs

Mar 2, 2023
by Eric Olsen  
You don't have to be an oracle to see that a direct mount rear derailleur is on the way from SRAM. But where did the direct mount derailleur idea start? Here's a brief history.

But before hopping into the wayback machine, it's worth explaining how a direct mount derailleur differs from a 'regular' derailleur. As the name suggests, a direct mount derailleur is mounted to a bike's frame without a replaceable / sacrificial hanger. The idea is that the extra stiffness should allow for more precise shifting; even a small amount of movement in a derailleur hanger can lead to inconsistent shifting performance. As you'll see below, many of the so-called direct mount derailleurs still relied on a link between the frame and the derailleur, it's just that this link was longer, stiffer, and attached to a different point on the derailleur compared to other options.

2003
Shimano release their first generation of Saint drivetrain with a direct axle mounted rear derailleur.


2005
Shimano released their HONE drivetrain with a direct mount derailleur and a seductive promotional video.

Shimano Hone

by ericolsen


2012
Shimano continued to push the idea to manufacturers with the official release of their direct mount standard.

Multi image Pivot Direct Mount Shimano Der.

2013
By the 2013 model year all Shimano mountain derailleurs were capable of direct mount. Frame manufacturer's were responsible for providing a "direct mount" hanger.

First Look - Affordable SLX Ensemble Supercharged With XTR Features


Shimano direct mount made sense. But riders were apparently unbothered by the added "B-Link". Imagine if Shimano had chosen to not provide the B-link with the derailleurs. Would that have incentivized the manufacturers, shops, and customers into using a direct mount derailleur hanger?

2018
The standard didn't catch on and eventually Shimano removed the direct mount option from their derailleurs when they introduced XTR 12 speed in 2018. Although interestingly Shimano's top spec gravel derailleur still has direct mount capabilities

XTR M9100

This is where story switches to SRAM

2019
In 2019 SRAM introduced the Universal Derailleur design, which offered an open license to any company interested in implementing the design on their frames.

SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger

Most frame manufacturers began adopting this standard in the next design cycle. Notably Specialized, Giant and Trek.

Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras

2021
SRAM was granted a patent for a direct mount derailleur. This showed their cards and made it obvious that the widespread adoption of UDH was more than just about standardizing the derailleur hanger.


2022
Then last August we saw our first glimpses of a direct mount SRAM prototype, and one even popped up on Craigslist.


It seems pretty clear that SRAM is on the verge of releasing a new drivetrain with a direct mount derailleur. The most notable difference is that the Shimano direct mount standard still allowed for backwards compatibility with a standard hanger, while the SRAM prototype appears to be direct mount only, which means that it might not be compatible with all frames.

Will direct mount derailleur become the norm? We'll have to wait and see what SRAM has come up with, and if Shimano decides to respond with a new direct mount system of their own.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Throwback Thursday


32 Comments

  • 39 0
 The hors d'oeuvres to the new SRAM Eagle article that has to be just days away now.
  • 4 0
 review tomorrow
  • 1 0
 eric olsen has review photos already up Facepalm
  • 32 0
 The craigslist ad still kills me
  • 32 2
 direct mount is so great, instead of bending the hanger you now have to replace the derailleur. so cool
  • 18 1
 Or your frame..
  • 14 2
 Don't worry, Sram will make sure the mechs are strong enough to ensure they survive and your frame breaks instead.
  • 2 0
 Tres moderne of SRAM...
  • 1 1
 Right?
And the 2022 Tallboy went direct mount, which was the end of the flip chip in the rear axle mount.
Say what you will, but without that short wheelbase chip on my 2021 Tallboy, I can’t wheelie on a steep downhill.
This is a death sentence for the last leg of Whole Enchilada in Moab.
  • 5 1
 @Untgrad: Where's the steep section on the whole enchilada? Smile
  • 1 0
 @dmrluc:
Nicely put!
Seriously, my old Tallboy, with its 445mm chainstays and it 70.2° head angle, nearly killed me near the bottom of that ride. Both times.
Downhill drops into uphill faces, and I could not get that front wheel any higher! Had to jump off and walk while watching my friends ride down it. That was a first.
  • 7 0
 the saint direct mount derailleur from 2003 was so heavy it must have been made from solid steel. You can use it to break up rocks when trail building in the Wasatch. Its so strong you can use it as an anvil to straighten your buddies bent derailleur hanger. Its so heavy you have to have one on the other side of your bike to balance things out.
  • 2 0
 It is so heavy you have to inflate your rear tire an extra 2 psi.
  • 1 0
 It's so heavu you have to go clipless to bunny hop your bike again
  • 7 1
 Smart move from SRAM to get all the frames to use UDH and now they all fit their direct mount derailleur but not a potential Shimano one
  • 7 1
 you can fit every derailleur on a udh hanger
  • 2 0
 Sram probably incentived company's by offering better prices on OEM to go UDH and keeping it free patent to avoid any legal ramifications on monopolization. Probably would have looked bad to bike brands if they kept it patented and prevented any other potential brand offering on bike builds. Pretty dirty move ethnically but great in a business stand point.
  • 6 0
 The derailleur cabal isn't going to pleased by this info leak.
  • 5 0
 I'm more concerned about the derailleur cable cabal. I'm anti-battery.
  • 1 0
 I still don't understand what problem Shimano were trying to solve with their 'direct mount' derailleurs. It wasn't a direct mount because it still required a derailleur hanger, just in a different shape. I didn't get it then and I don't get it now.
  • 2 0
 Notice the chain on that craigslist ad. Looks like Kazimer had the same one on his Trek in the "Weight Doesnt Matter" article from the other day.
  • 1 0
 Wonder what exotic location the SRAM unveil was held in?

Look forward to the bike companies trying to charge me full price for a current year X0 bike with last year’s XO1 and last years GX cassette and chain.
  • 2 0
 That HONE ad is like S-Tec but narrated by a Mission Impossible mission briefer. Was hoping the ad would self-destruct in 5 seconds.
  • 2 0
 never really understood what that b-link thing did anyway
  • 1 0
 Sure sound like SRAM is about to drop their new MTB AXS line up any day now.
  • 1 0
 Why? I'm not sure I've ever understood the point of a direct mount derailleur. Is there any benefits?
  • 1 0
 whats the actual need for a direct mount? isn't just gonna break something other than the hanger? I'm not seeing the benefit
  • 4 5
 basically Shimano is way too conservative and old school to have come up with great ideas but just plays it safe and then someone else makes it better.
  • 1 1
 Who makes a derailleur better than Shimano ?
  • 1 0
 Based on this article, new axs will be announced next Wednesday
  • 1 0
 Really?
  • 1 1
 Wow! Kinda bold to be publishing all the spy shots, no?





