Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs

You don't have to be an oracle to see that a direct mount rear derailleur is on the way from SRAM. But where did the direct mount derailleur idea start? Here's a brief history.
But before hopping into the wayback machine, it's worth explaining how a direct mount derailleur differs from a 'regular' derailleur. As the name suggests, a direct mount derailleur is mounted to a bike's frame without a replaceable / sacrificial hanger. The idea is that the extra stiffness should allow for more precise shifting; even a small amount of movement in a derailleur hanger can lead to inconsistent shifting performance. As you'll see below, many of the so-called direct mount derailleurs still relied on a link between the frame and the derailleur, it's just that this link was longer, stiffer, and attached to a different point on the derailleur compared to other options. 2003
Shimano release their first generation of Saint drivetrain with a direct axle mounted rear derailleur. 2005
Shimano released their HONE drivetrain
with a direct mount derailleur and a seductive promotional video.2012Shimano continued to push the idea to manufacturers
with the official release of their direct mount standard. 2013 By the 2013 model year all Shimano mountain derailleurs were capable of direct mount.
Frame manufacturer's were responsible for providing a "direct mount" hanger.
Shimano direct mount made sense. But riders were apparently unbothered by the added "B-Link". Imagine if Shimano had chosen to not provide the B-link with the derailleurs. Would that have incentivized the manufacturers, shops, and customers into using a direct mount derailleur hanger?2018
The standard didn't catch on and eventually Shimano removed the direct mount option from their derailleurs when they introduced XTR 12 speed in 2018.
Although interestingly Shimano's top spec gravel derailleur still has direct mount capabilities
This is where story switches to SRAM2019In 2019 SRAM introduced the Universal Derailleur design, which offered an open license to any company interested in implementing the design on their frames.
Most frame manufacturers began adopting this standard in the next design cycle. Notably Specialized, Giant and Trek.2021SRAM was granted a patent for a direct mount derailleur.
This showed their cards and made it obvious that the widespread adoption of UDH was more than just about standardizing the derailleur hanger. 2022
Then last August we saw our first glimpses of a direct mount SRAM prototype
, and one even popped up on Craigslist.
It seems pretty clear that SRAM is on the verge of releasing a new drivetrain with a direct mount derailleur. The most notable difference is that the Shimano direct mount standard still allowed for backwards compatibility with a standard hanger, while the SRAM prototype appears to be direct mount only, which means that it might not be compatible with all frames.
Will direct mount derailleur become the norm? We'll have to wait and see what SRAM has come up with, and if Shimano decides to respond with a new direct mount system of their own.
32 Comments
And the 2022 Tallboy went direct mount, which was the end of the flip chip in the rear axle mount.
Say what you will, but without that short wheelbase chip on my 2021 Tallboy, I can’t wheelie on a steep downhill.
This is a death sentence for the last leg of Whole Enchilada in Moab.
Nicely put!
Seriously, my old Tallboy, with its 445mm chainstays and it 70.2° head angle, nearly killed me near the bottom of that ride. Both times.
Downhill drops into uphill faces, and I could not get that front wheel any higher! Had to jump off and walk while watching my friends ride down it. That was a first.
Look forward to the bike companies trying to charge me full price for a current year X0 bike with last year’s XO1 and last years GX cassette and chain.